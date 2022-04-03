Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
Kansas Headed to National Championship
Kansas Headed to National Championship

David McCormack Finds Redemption in the Final Four

After Kansas’s center stuck out like a sore thumb in last year’s second-round shellacking by USC, he was unstoppable against Villanova on Saturday.

A year ago, Kansas crashed out of the Big Dance in its first weekend in embarrassing fashion, an 85–51 defeat against USC. Afterwards, Bill Self proclaimed his team needed to get more athletic, longer and bigger in order to contend for a national championship. And perhaps the most obvious matchup weakness in that game for the Jayhawks was center David McCormack, who was matched up with future No. 3 pick Evan Mobley and tallied just five points on 2-of-4 shooting.

“Coach felt that was a game of aggression, a game of bullying, of how bad you really wanted it,” McCormack said Friday. “We knew going into this tournament that we don’t want to have that same feeling and have coach say those same things so that’s why we had to be the aggressor, be dominant and that’s why I think we were more defensive this year.”

Kansas did make some additions via the transfer portal, but all five starters in Saturday’s game were on the floor for that drubbing a season ago. They looked plenty athletic enough against Villanova to win a national title, and there’s no question who the primary aggressor was today: McCormack. The Jayhawks went to their big man early and often and were rewarded, as McCormack scored nine points in the first 10 minutes as KU asserted itself early.

“Once the first fell and the second fell, I knew I could just kind of dominate the game inside,” McCormack said.

His loudest moment came with just over 10 minutes to play, when he slammed home a thunderous poster dunk in the face of Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels. But McCormack’s most important play of the night, and perhaps the most important play by anyone in the game, was a timely offensive rebound and subsequent hook shot after Villanova had trimmed the deficit to six with less than six minutes to play. It was one of the few moments in the game when it truly felt like the Wildcats had a chance to make a comeback, and the extra possession and bucket seemed to swing things back in KU’s favor. That started a decisive 11–1 run that stretched the Jayhawks’ lead to 16 to seal Villanova’s fate.

Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) dunks the ball against dunks the ball against Villanova Wildcats
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

At times throughout McCormack’s Kansas career, Self has been questioned about how much of the team’s offense runs through its big man. That has only been magnified this season with Ochai Agbaji’s emergence into one of the nation’s best scorers and McCormack’s slight regression from 2020-21, averaging fewer points and shooting a worse percentage than he did a season. Even this postseason, the center had scored in double figures in just two of seven games and shot under 40% from the field in three of those games. But Self’s confidence in his senior center never wavered, and that confidence paid off in a big way in New Orleans.

“He was our guy from the jump,” Self said. “I’ve said all along he’s the one guy on our team that can get 15 and 10 just by being a presence. Tonight he got 25 and nine. He was fabulous.”

In McCormack’s 29 minutes, the Jayhawks outscored Villanova by 25 points. The Wildcats’ biggest run of the game came in the final six minutes of the first half after Self sent McCormack to the bench with two fouls. But when he was on the floor, KU was mostly unstoppable. With Agbaji red-hot from three (he made his first six shots from beyond the arc) and McCormack dominating down low, a stout Villanova defense had no answer. Kansas scored a monstrous 1.5 points per possession, the most allowed by Villanova since Dec. 2017.

From touted top-40 recruit to following in the massive footsteps of Udoka Azubuike to dealing with multiple injuries and senior year struggles, McCormack has had the type of roundabout career no elite high school prospect would script for themselves. But in the biggest game of his college career, the veteran had perhaps his finest game. And now, he’ll get the chance to end that story with a national championship.

“It’s been a journey, it’s definitely been a time of ups and downs,” McCormack said Friday. “There’s been frustration, celebration, but I wouldn’t have gone through it with any other team, any other coaching staff.” 

More CBB Coverage:

News And Analysis
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

YOU MAY LIKE

The band Guster performs for a crowd.
Play
Extra Mustard

‘Guster Is for Lovers’ Laptop Sticker Goes Viral at Final Four

While Mike Krzyzewski was on the screen, viewers were drawn to somethin behind him.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kevin Owens dressed as Steve Austin on Raw
Play
Wrestling

‘WrestleMania 38’ Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Follow along for updates as WWE’s biggest show of the year unfolds from AT&T Stadium.

By Dan Gartland
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) dunks over Villanova’s Brandon Slater during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Play
College Basketball

Kansas Rolls Villanova, Will Face UNC-Duke Winner in Title Game

The Jayhawks eliminated the Wildcats in New Orleans on Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
Mike Krzyzewski coaches Duke before they play North Carolina
Play
College Basketball

Coach K Doesn't Want Duke to Worry About ‘Payback’ vs. UNC

The Blue Devils coach said he wants his players to focus on the bigger picture Saturday night.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kansas forward David McCormack, center, celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Villanova in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
College Basketball

Kansas Dons Title IX Shirts Ahead of Final Four Game

The Jayhawks wore the warmup shirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the legislation. It is part of a new NIL initiative pushed forward by Adidas.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches his team during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

Here’s the Tipoff Time for Duke vs. UNC in the Final Four

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels will tip off in just a half hour.

By Matt Lombardi
Mike Krzyzewski looks on in practice for Duke.
College Basketball

What Channel Is Broadcasting the Duke-UNC Final Four Game?

One of the biggest games in the history of this rivalry is sure to draw plenty of eyes.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 2, 2022; Kansas City, KS, USA; A soccer ball sits on the pitch before a NWSL Challenge Cup match between Racing Louisville FC and Kansas City Current at Children’s Mercy Park.
Soccer

Angel City’s Hammond Avoids Injury After Scary Collision

The sequence took place early in Saturday’s NWSL Challenge Cup match against the San Diego Wave.

By Jelani Scott