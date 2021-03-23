USC Hands Kansas Worst Loss Since 1974 in Blowout

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas exited the 2021 NCAA men's tournament in a second-round loss to USC on Monday night, and the Jayhawks didn't exactly come close to a Sweet 16 berth.

The Trojans stormed past Kansas in an 85-51 victory after seizing a 41-20 lead at the half on Monday. USC center Evan Mobley patrolled the paint with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, while his brother Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 17 points. But it was ultimately Kansas's offensive ineptitude that defined the contest.

The Jayhawks shot just 6-25 from three in the second-round defeat, making just 18 shots on 62 attempts. USC's dynamic frontcourt duo set the tone from the opening tip, stifling Kansas's attack with ease.

Monday's loss marked the third-worst loss in Kansas history. The Jayhawks previously lost to Kentucky by 37 in 1974, and their worst all-time loss came against Nebraska in 1900. Bill Self's 17th NCAA men's tournament with Kansas will likely be one to forget.

The Jayhawks have lost in the second round of the tournament in back-to-back seasons. USC now advances to its first Sweet 16 since 2007, with a contest against Oregon slated for Sunday night.

