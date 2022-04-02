Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin is typically bogged down with aiding coach Nick Nurse on how to get fifth-place Toronto a win on the court.

But with the Raptors gearing up for pivotal matchup against the Heat on Sunday, Griffin’s attention will instead be on the biggest game of his son’s life.

Griffin is the father of Duke freshman forward AJ Griffin, who is preparing to play against the program’s Tobacco Road rival North Carolina in the Final Four at 8:49 ET Saturday in New Orleans. However, Griffin almost didn’t make it for his son’s big day.

Griffin was slated to catch a flight from Orlando on Friday night, but it was canceled. Determined to be there to potentially witness his son earn a spot in the national championship game on Monday night, Griffin did what any dedicated father would do.

He secured a rental car from the airport around 3 a.m. Saturday and drove nine hours to New Orleans. “Got to see my baby boy play,” Griffin tweeted earlier Saturday morning.

Griffin is also the father of Aubrey Griffin, a junior forward on the UConn women's basketball team that will play in the national championship against South Carolina on Sunday.

While Griffin’s daughter and the Huskies have punched their ticket to the women’s basketball national championship on Sunday, he is hoping that his son and the Tar Heels can do the same.

Saturday will mark only the third time Griffin as had the chance to witness his son play at Duke. In what is the first Duke-UNC matchup in men’s NCAA tournament history on Saturday, the game will be even more special for the Griffin family.

When North Carolina faced Duke on Feb. 5, Griffin registered a career-high 27 points and led the Blue Devils to a 87–67 win against the Tar Heels.

Will the magical tournament run and the Mike Krzyzewski era as head coach for Duke come to and end tonight or will the Blue Devils take one last dance? Regardless of the outcome, Griffin will be inside Caesars Superdome cheering his son on until the final whistle blows.

