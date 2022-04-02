Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Would You Bet That?: Duke and UNC in the Final Four
Would You Bet That?: Duke and UNC in the Final Four

Adrian Griffin, Father of Duke’s AJ Griffin, Made Overnight Drive to See Son Face UNC

Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin is typically bogged down with aiding coach Nick Nurse on how to get fifth-place Toronto a win on the court.

But with the Raptors gearing up for pivotal matchup against the Heat on Sunday, Griffin’s attention will instead be on the biggest game of his son’s life.

Griffin is the father of Duke freshman forward AJ Griffin, who is preparing to play against the program’s Tobacco Road rival North Carolina in the Final Four at 8:49 ET Saturday in New Orleans. However, Griffin almost didn’t make it for his son’s big day.

Griffin was slated to catch a flight from Orlando on Friday night, but it was canceled. Determined to be there to potentially witness his son earn a spot in the national championship game on Monday night, Griffin did what any dedicated father would do.

He secured a rental car from the airport around 3 a.m. Saturday and drove nine hours to New Orleans. “Got to see my baby boy play,” Griffin tweeted earlier Saturday morning. 

Griffin is also the father of Aubrey Griffin, a junior forward on the UConn women's basketball team that will play in the national championship against South Carolina on Sunday.  

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While Griffin’s daughter and the Huskies have punched their ticket to the women’s basketball national championship on Sunday, he is hoping that his son and the Tar Heels can do the same. 

Saturday will mark only the third time Griffin as had the chance to witness his son play at Duke. In what is the first Duke-UNC matchup in men’s NCAA tournament history on Saturday, the game will be even more special for the Griffin family. 

When North Carolina faced Duke on Feb. 5, Griffin registered a career-high 27 points and led the Blue Devils to a 87–67 win against the Tar Heels. 

Will the magical tournament run and the Mike Krzyzewski era as head coach for Duke come to and end tonight or will the Blue Devils take one last dance? Regardless of the outcome, Griffin will be inside Caesars Superdome cheering his son on until the final whistle blows. 

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;American sports commentator Dick Vitale prior to the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena.
Play
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Makes His Prediction of Duke-UNC Final Four Matchup

Vitale believes the clock will strike midnight on the Tar Heels in New Orleans.

By Wilton Jackson
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches his team during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Extra Mustard

Nike Unveils Special Edition T-Shirt Honoring Coach K

Duke faces rival North Carolina on Saturday night in one of the most anticipated Final Four matchups of all-time.

By Jelani Scott
Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory over Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open.
Tennis

Świątek Continues Dominant Run With Win Over Naomi Osaka

The rising Polish star made history in more ways than one by taking home the title in South Beach.

By Daniel Chavkin
Garrett Crochet throws pitch in 2021 ALDS.
Play
MLB

White Sox Reliever Garrett Crochet to Undergo Tommy John

The 2020 first-round pick was expected to be a key contributor to the White Sox bullpen this season.

By Mike McDaniel
Joe Maddon and Mike Trout speak in the Angels dugout.
Play
MLB

Joe Maddon Explains ‘Interesting’ Trout, Ohtani Lineup Decision

The Angels manager has been testing out different lineup combinations in Spring Training.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kevin Owens dressed as Steve Austin on Raw
Play
Wrestling

‘WrestleMania 38’ Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Follow along for updates as WWE’s biggest show of the year unfolds from AT&T Stadium.

By Dan Gartland
Auburn Tigers running back Sean Jackson (44)
Play
Extra Mustard

Auburn’s Sean Jackson Tells Mother He Was Put on Scholarship

The running back facetimed his mother to tell her the good news, and she couldn’t hold back her excitement.

By Madison Williams
Aug 6, 2016; Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Team USA goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) walks off the pitch after the first round match against France at Estadio Mineirao.
Play
Soccer

Ex-USWNT GK Hope Solo Releases Statement After Recent Arrest

Solo faces multiple charges that include DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse.

By Wilton Jackson