Kansas Defeats Villanova to Advance to National Title Game, Will Face Winner of UNC-Duke

No. 1 Kansas is headed to its 10th national championship appearance in program history.

The Jayhawks defeated No. 2 Villanova, 81–65, on Saturday night in New Orleans, and will now wait to take on the winner of UNC-Duke for the national championship on Monday.

Forward David McCormack led Kansas with 25 points and nine rebounds while Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji poured in 21 points after drilling six threes on seven attempts.

Villanova guard Colin Gillespie, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, finished his last collegiate game with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting (5-of-8 from three).

