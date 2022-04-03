Kansas Sports Title IX Shirts Ahead of Final Four in Honor of 50th Anniversary

Adidas launched its “Impossible Is Nothing” campaign last week, which gave over 50,000 student-athletes an opportunity to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The new initiative from Adidas promotes the brand’s goal of creating a more equitable and inclusive future in sports.

As part of the NIL campaign, Adidas honored the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation with warmups for brand schools at the Final Four.

Kansas became the first school on the men’s side at the Final Four to don the shooting shirts during warmups.

The front of the shirt featured text that read “More is Possible” with the Jayhawks logo, while the back featured the passage from the Title IX legislation.

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” the shirts read.

The Jayhawks will have another opportunity to wear the shirts on Monday night if they so choose, as the school advanced to the national championship game with an 81–65 victory over Villanova on Saturday night.

