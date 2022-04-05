Auburn Star Jabari Smith Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

After leading Auburn to its first ever No. 1 ranking in men’s basketball, star Tigers freshman Jabari Smith has decided to enter the NBA draft.

Smith, a potential No. 1 pick, announced his decision in a video posted to social media by the Auburn men’s basketball Twitter account.

“Auburn will forever be my home and will be a place that is going to be a part of me forever,” Smith said in the video. “The long hours in the gym and the weight room have given me this opportunity and the chance to chase my dream of playing in the NBA. But none of this would have ever been possible without the love and the sacrifices that were made by my dad and my mom.

“They molded me into the man and person I am today, and I’ll never be able to thank them enough.”

Smith proved himself as a skilled scorer during his freshman season on his way to earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, while connecting on 43% of his three-point attempts.

Arriving to Auburn as the nation’s No. 5 recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Smith was named a consensus All-American and National POY semifinalist for his efforts this past season. Alongside frontcourt teammate and National Defensive Player of the Year Walker Kessler, he powered the Tigers to an SEC regular-season title and three weeks atop the AP rankings.

Auburn lost to Miami (Fla.) in the second round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed.

“I came into this season wanting to make history and give this school the recognition it deserves in basketball, and Auburn did that,” Smith said. “I also want to give a special thanks to the best coaching staff and support staff in the country. You all have made this year one I will never forget.”

Prior to the start of March Madness, Smith ranked No. 1 on Jeremy Woo’s list of the Top 80 prospects. The NBA draft is scheduled to take place on June 23.

