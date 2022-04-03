Skip to main content
NCAAB
College Basketball

Auburn Forward, Defensive POY Walker Kessler Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

Auburn big man Walker Kessler—the top shot blocker in college basketball—has declared his intention to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 7'1" sophomore made the announcement in a statement to ESPN on Sunday before confirming his decision on social media. Earlier in the day, Kessler was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after recording a nation-leading 155 blocks this season.

“I want to thank all my family and friends for their consistent love and support that has provided me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams. Auburn University accepted me with open arms and made me feel like I was ‘home,’” Kessler wrote before thanking coach Bruce Pearl, his teammates and the Tigers’s coaching staff.

After joining Auburn last April as a sought-after transfer from UNC, Kessler stepped in and immediately made an impact under coach Pearl.

Now seeing increased playing time, Kessler’s numbers improved across the board as he as emerged as one of the best defensive players in the country. He finished the season averaging 11.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.6 BPG (second-highest in the NCAA), and 1.1 SPG in 25.6 minutes a night.

Kessler was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and earned All-SEC First Team and third-team All-American nods. He also made history by becoming the fifth SEC player ever to record multiple triple-doubles (2); he set the marks in points, rebounds and blocks. 

Kessler anchored 28–6 Auburn all season long, forming an imposing tandem with SEC Freshman of the Year and National POY semifinalist Jabari Smith. The Tigers won their first outright regular-season championship since the 1998–99 season, finished ranked eighth in the nation and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Entering March Madness, Kessler ranked No. 17 on Jeremy Woo’s Top 80 NBA Draft prospects.

Breaking
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers

