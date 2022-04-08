Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Alabama TE Caden Clark, WR Agiye Hall Enter Transfer Portal

Two Alabama football players, tight end Caden Clark and wide receiver Agiye Hall, entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Clark, who was a four-star tight end originally in the 2020 class, did not come to Alabama until the 2021 offseason. He did not play in any games for the Crimson Tide last season. With Clark’s absence, that leaves the Crimson Tide with three options at tight end this spring that include Cameron Latu, Robbie Ouzts and Elijah Brown. Alabama is also expected to add two freshman tight end, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis, this summer. 

Hall, the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2021 class, made his decision to enter the portal one day after Alabama coach Nick Saban announced that he was suspended for violating team rules.

When Saban addressed Hall’s future at Alabama and whether he would be able to rejoin the team in a news conference, he did not give a promising response for the sophomore receiver. 

“Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do,” Saban said. “They’re all there to help them be more successful, so to respect those and do those are always really helpful.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“He’s [Hall] had that opportunity once, so I don’t know what his plans are for the future,” Saban said.

Hall finished with four catches and 72 yards in his freshman season. The Crimson Tide will now turn to junior Traeshon Holden—who had the most yards (239) in the returning trio—and sophomore receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and JoJo Earle. 

Hall becomes the second receiver to join the portal from the 2021 class; Javon Baker was the first and is now at Kentucky. After Clark and Hall, 15 players have entered the transfer portal either during or after last season for the Crimson Tide, according to 247Sports

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central. 

Breaking
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

YOU MAY LIKE

Brandin Cooks celebrates scoring a touchdown for the Texans.
NFL

Report: Texans Re-Sign Brandin Cooks to Two-Year Extension

Amid trade rumors, Houston decided to lock up their top receiving threat for two more years.

By Daniel Chavkin
freddie-freeman-ronald-acuna
Play
MLB

Freeman on Acuña Jr. Comments: ‘I Didn’t View It as Any Friction’

The five-time All-Star said he was just trying to uphold the team’s rules.

By Wilton Jackson
Drew Timme pumps his fist in a Gonzaga basketball game.
College Basketball

Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Announces Plans to Enter NBA Draft

The two-time All-American will forgo his senior season to begin his professional career.

By Daniel Chavkin
March 26, 2022: New LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly watches his team compete during the first week of spring football practice at the LSU Charles McClendon Practice Facility in Baton Rouge, LA.
Play
College Football

Kelly Details Surprising Decision to Leave Notre Dame for LSU

The coach’s sudden leap from the Fighting Irish to the Tigers left the college football world stunned. What happened?

By Madeline Coleman
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Pre-Draft 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

Weeks out from the NFL Draft, here is a freshly updated set of fantasy football PPR rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Deebo Samuel takes a big hit vs. the Rams.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, here is a list of the top 200 dynasty rankings, including rookies.

By Michael Fabiano
Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman high five during a game.
Play
MLB

Acuña Jr. Says Freeman Comments Were ‘Blown Out of Proportion’

The Braves outfielder said people are exaggerating what he said about the Dodgers first baseman.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the tragic death of his older brother. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker for William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
NFL

Brother of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah Found Dead

Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia.

By Associated Press