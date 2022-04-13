Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels told ESPN in a phone interview Wednesday that he is transferring to West Virginia. Daniels entered the transfer portal in January and will now play for his third college team.

“Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere,” Daniels told ESPN. “It feels like a great fit for quarterback. I feel like there’s a really, really, really good team that I’m going to step into and do my part to contribute.”

Daniels started his collegiate career at USC and spent two seasons there before he tore his ACL in the first game of the 2019 season. He missed the rest of the year, but then transferred to Georgia and started the last four games of the ’20 season.

He started only three games this past season after Stetson Bennett won the job. Bennett is returning to the reigning national champions, so Daniels is moving on to Morgantown where he hopes to make an impact. In his 10 games played for the Bulldogs over the last two years, he threw for 1,953 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had an impressive 69% completion percentage.

The Mountaineers finished the 2021 season with a 6–7 record and a loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. West Virginia has several scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, so he’ll have to earn the job as a graduate transfer.

