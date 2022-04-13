Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football
NCAA Women's Basketball Update: Huge Ratings for National Championship and Paige Bueckers Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers
NCAA Women's Basketball Update: Huge Ratings for National Championship and Paige Bueckers Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers

Shane Beamer Says South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball Championship Sparked Recruit Interest

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer credits the women’s basketball tournament in bringing in interest from some potential recruits.

The basketball team won the national title over UConn, and the city of Columbia, S.C., honored the Gamecocks with a parade on Wednesday night to celebrate their second national title in program history.

Ahead of the parade, Beamer spoke with Paul Finebaum on ESPN’s SEC Network about how the national title has impacted his recruiting this offseason.

“Before I got on this call, I was facetiming a recruit, he was asking me about the parade tonight for the women’s basketball team,” Beamer said. “He lives here in South Carolina and had an interest in coming over here to watch it. So, certainly recruits feed off that energy.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Beamer mentioned that one specific prospect wanted to meet the two-time Coach of the Year Dawn Staley, and Staley made sure their meeting happened.

“We had a prospect on campus recently, all he wanted to do was meet Dawn Staley,” Beamer said. “He later told me that was the highlight of his visit.

“Anytime you have great coaches and great teams on your campus, it helps all the other sports, and we’re no exception.”

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield throws a pass in a game.
NFL

Mayfield: Seahawks Are ‘Most Likely Option’ for Potential Trade

The current Browns quarterback said Seattle is a possible trade partner for him.

By Daniel Chavkin
San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shildt, back to camera, hugs San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson after they spoke at a news conference before a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
MLB

Shildt, Richardson Clear Air After Confrontation During Padres-Giants

The two coaches met on the field before Wednesday’s contest in San Francisco.

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22)
Play
Extra Mustard

Debate Rages After Dodgers’ Decision to Pull Clayton Kershaw

Some fans didn’t like how the pitcher didn’t get a chance to potentially throw only the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

By Madison Williams
The UEFA Champions League trophy before last year’s final
Soccer

Premier League, La Liga Clubs to Face Off in UCL Semifinals

Liverpool is set to meet Villarreal, and Manchester City has a showdown booked with Real Madrid with a spot in the Paris final on the line.

By Andrew Gastelum
MLB hall of famer Reggie Jackson in a Yankees hat
Play
Extra Mustard

Reggie Jackson Upset Dodgers Pulled Kershaw in Perfect Game

The Hall of Fame outfielder didn’t like Los Angeles’s decision on Wednesday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Manchester City outlasts Atletico Madrid in the Champions League
Soccer

Man City Suffers for Its Champions League Semifinal Place

Atlético Madrid rolled out the royal cholismo treatment for Pep Guardiola’s side, which persevered nevertheless to return to Europe’s final four.

By Jonathan Wilson
Nick Saban
Play
College Football

Saban: NIL Creates System Where ‘You Can Basically Buy Players’

The Alabama coach says he is “all for” players getting money, but he does not think the current model is “sustainable.”

By Madeline Coleman
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22)
Play
MLB

Kershaw: Dodgers Made ‘Right Choice’ in Early Exit

The pitcher wanted to focus on the team winning instead of “individual goals” of pitching a perfect game.

By Madison Williams