Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football
Ed Orgeron Says That Notre Dame Could Win It All
Ed Orgeron Says That Notre Dame Could Win It All

Brian Kelly: LSU Has More ‘Paths’ to National Title Than Notre Dame

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to become LSU’s head coach last year in a move that caused shockwaves around college football. Kelly was at Notre Dame for 12 years, and as the program’s all-time wins leader with 113, he had a chance to be in South Bend until he retired.

However, Kelly has a reason for leaving. Despite making the College Football Playoff twice in South Bend, Kelly told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger that LSU gives him a better chance to win a national thampionship.

“I never went into the office saying we can’t [win a title],” Kelly said. “I went into the office every day looking for the reason we could. But part of the lure of this job is there are many more avenues toward that. There are not as many paths at Notre Dame. I’m not trying to skirt the answer as much as I really believed, for me, it wasn’t ‘I’m done here.’”

An SEC team has won the College Football Playoff in each of the last three seasons, and six times in the eight years of the CFP’s existence. Additionally, an SEC team has been in the title game in seven straight seasons.

Notre Dame reached the Playoff twice under Kelly, losing in the semifinals each year. 

Kelly appears excited to be in the SEC, a conference he called  the “the best conference in the country.” It also helps that Kelly will make at least $10 million per year for the next 10 years, as Dellenger reported last December.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kelly defended his timing of leaving Notre Dame in November in his conversation with Dellenger. The former Irish coach left Notre Dame before the team’s Fiesta Bowl appearance.

“Everybody is like, ‘How can you leave your team?!’ LSU controlled the timeline,” Kellu said. “It wasn’t the Brian Kelly timeline. The Brian Kelly timeline would have been, ‘Hey, can you wait for me? Hold the job open? Because I’d like to hang around Notre Dame until we know what’s going on [with the rankings].’’’

Notre Dame ultimately promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach, who led the team in the Fiesta Bowl.

More CFB Coverage: 

• Orgeron Makes Bold Prediction for Notre Dame in Freeman Era
• Napier Says Florida Will Wear Black Jerseys, Likely by 2023
• Former Auburn QB Jeff Klein Dies After Cancer Diagnosis
• Irish Breakdown: Expectations Need To Rise For The Notre Dame Offense In 2022 

For more Notre Dame coverage, go to Irish Breakdown 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Golf Clash - Bubba Watson - Sports Illustrated (Zoom).00_02_54_01.Still002
Extra Mustard

Bubba Watson Tweets Following Rumored Saudi Interest

The golfer posted an update on his upcoming PGA Tour stops after a report suggested that he was joining the rival golf tour.

By Mike McDaniel
LSU coach Ed Orgeron
Play
College Football

Orgeron Makes Bold Prediction for Notre Dame in Freeman Era

The former LSU coach has high hopes for the new leader in South Bend.

By Michael Shapiro
bryan reynolds
Play
MLB

Report: Pirates Agree to Two-Year Contract With Bryan Reynolds

The All-Star starter in 2021 will make more than $13 million over the next two seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Ukraine fans before a World Cup qualifer
Soccer

Ukraine to Play World Cup Qualifying Playoff on June 1

The March playoff semifinal was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Andrew Gastelum
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Play
Betting

NBA Western Conference Betting Preview: Suns Ready for Repeat Finals Appearance

The Suns are massive favorites (+125) at SI Sportsbook to win the Western Conference again, followed by the Warriors and Grizzlies.

By Kyle Wood
Courtesy Adli Edwards
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Edwards has Career-Making Opportunity at Bellator 277

The rising featherweight enters Bellator 277 as a massive underdog against Aaron Pico but says 'a lot of people are going to be surprised.'

By Justin Barrasso
Shaquille O'Neal speaks at the NBA hall of fame.
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq Avoids Painful Wager Thanks to Hornets Loss in Play-In Game

The NBA Hall of Famer was so confident the Hawks would win, he put his hand on the line.

By Daniel Chavkin
Urban Meyer with the Jaguars.
Play
Extra Mustard

Urban Meyer Asked If He Didn’t Know Who Aaron Donald Was

He was fired after going 2–11 with the Jaguars.

By Joseph Salvador