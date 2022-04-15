Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, the presumed starter this fall for the Gators, is facing an arraignment next month after being clocked going 105 miles per hour a little after 4:11 a.m. on April 4, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

Richardson faces a mandatory court hearing due to traveling more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

The Gators quarterback shined in Florida’s spring game on Thursday night, completing 18 of his 25 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score.

The sophomore is expected to be the first-team quarterback this fall following the potential departure of Emory Jones, who entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Jones was the primary starter for the Gators last fall, but split snaps with Richardson, who frequently showed his talent as a freshman.

Richardson was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team after passing for 529 yards and six touchdowns, while tallying 401 yards and three scores on the ground.

Richardson’s performance this spring has drawn praise from new coach Billy Napier, who raved about his quarterback following Thursday’s spring game.

“When I think about a quarterback, we think about a person who represents everything of what the organization is about. Certainly at the highest level of football, the quarterback is the face of the organization. They set the greatest example with their work ethic, their attention to detail, their self-discipline and their approach.”

Richardson is due in court for his hearing on May 25.

More College Football Coverage: