JT Daniels Reportedly Set To Transfer to West Virginia
Spencer Rattler Says Time at Oklahoma Was a ‘Toxic Situation’

Quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma back in December, and he is now speaking out about his time with the Sooners.

In his third season at Oklahoma last year, Rattler lost his starting quarterback position to freshman Caleb Williams, causing him to enter the transfer portal. He wanted to see where he could land another starting role.

In an interview with ESPN, Rattler discussed what went into his decision to leave the Oklahoma program, calling it a “toxic situation.”

“A lot of guys don’t get another chance, to start over where they’re really wanted,” Rattler said. “I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new. Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place.”

Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield played a key role in helping Rattler choose South Carolina as his new home. Rattler also liked that coach Shane Beamer worked at Oklahoma earlier in the QB’s college career.

“I was blown away, and knowing Coach Beamer from when he was an assistant at Oklahoma and the way he rides with his players, I knew I could trust him,” Rattler said. “South Carolina had everything I was looking for, and I feel like it’s more impressive if you go to a school that’s coming up and do it there, with great teammates around you, than to go somewhere like Alabama and win games.”

South Carolina went 7–6 last season, finishing fifth in the SEC East in Beamer’s first year leading the program.

Rattler will finish out his first spring with the Gamecocks at this Saturday’s Garnet and Black spring game.

