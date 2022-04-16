Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

UF’s Anthony Richardson Addresses Citation for Driving Over 100 MPH: ‘It Was a Mistake’

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson addressed his citation for speeding for the first time since news of the incident broke on Friday. 

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Richardson is facing an arraignment next month after he was clocked going 105 miles per hour at 4:11 a.m. ET on April 4. He’s now set to face a mandatory court hearing due to traveling more than 30 mph over the speed limit. 

Richardson, a native of Gainesville, Fla., has never received a speeding ticket but said that this month’s incident was a lesson learned.

“I know I’m not perfect, but it was a mistake,” Richardson said, per Nick de la Torre of Gators Online. “I was speeding. My mom always tells me to drive safe because I can not only hurt myself but I can hurt other people. I shouldn’t have done it and I can definitely say I learned my lesson.”

The Florida quarterback told Gators Online that he spoke with his teammates about the incident on Friday. He vowed to “handle his business” and “do everything right from this point forward” in order to move past the citation.

News of Richardson’s speeding incident emerged after he dazzled in Florida’s spring game on Thursday night. The sophomore completed 18 of his 25 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score.

After the game, he earned a vote of confidence from new Gators coach Billy Napier.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“When I think about a quarterback, we think about a person who represents everything of what the organization is about,” Napier said. “Certainly at the highest level of football, the quarterback is the face of the organization. They set the greatest example with their work ethic, their attention to detail, their self-discipline and their approach.”

Just 14 hours later, the report about Richardson’s speeding citation emerged. The quarterback explained that he didn’t feel angry about the news coming out, but that he was ashamed about how his actions reflected upon those around him.

“When I saw the story I wasn’t mad because I was in the wrong. I did feel bad because that makes my name look bad. It makes my family’s name look bad,” Richardson told Gators Online. “Following what Coach Napier said [Thursday] night, about me being the face of the team and the organization, it makes it seem like he’s lying or contradicting himself. I don’t want anyone to feel like Coach is lying to the team or about myself.”

Richardson is expected to be the Gators’ first-team quarterback this fall following the potential departure of Emory Jones, who entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Being the top signal-caller at a program like Florida comes with increased scrutiny, but that’s something the sophomore says he wants moving forward.

“Honestly, I’m glad I’ve got people watching me. It keeps me on the right track and keeps me focused. Sometimes I can make mistakes but I’m going to try to fix that as time rolls forward,” he said. “It only helps me become a better person and a better man. A better teammate. It just helps me overall.” 

Richardson is due in court for his hearing on May 25.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Florida coverage, go to All Gators. 

Breaking
Florida Gators
Florida Gators

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James in street clothes on the sidelines.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Praises Ty Lue’s Coaching Despite Play-In Loss

The Lakers forward took to Twitter to give credit to his former Cavaliers coach.

By Daniel Chavkin
Joey Votto reacts after an at-bat.
Play
MLB

Watch: Votto Took Scary Pitch to Head vs. Dodgers

The Reds slugger wasn’t happy as he took his stroll to first base.

By Zach Koons
Apr 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon looks on before the game against the Miami Marlins at Angel Stadium.
Play
MLB

Angels Intentionally Walk Corey Seager With Bases Loaded

It is only the third such occurrence of a bases-loaded intentional walk since 1950 (and the second encouraged by Joe Maddon.)

By Mike McDaniel
A general view of the NBA logo and the playoffs scorer table.
Play
NBA

2022 NBA Playoff Bracket: Matchups, Dates, Times

Here’s what you need to know heading into the NBA postseason.

By Zach Koons
Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of the play in game at Crypto.com Arena.
Play
NBA

Pelicans Rally to Beat Clippers, Advance to Playoffs

New Orleans used a 31–14 scoring spurt to beat the Clippers on Friday night in Los Angeles to grab the No. 8 seed.

By Mike McDaniel
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Ranking the Most Exciting First-Round Matchups

Which first-round playoff series will be the most entertaining?

By Rohan Nadkarni
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Expert Predictions for the First Round

The Crossover staff makes picks for each series.

By SI Staff
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) is helped off the court in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Reacts to Apparent Missed Flagrant Foul in Hawks-Cavs

The Lakers star was not happy that no flagrant foul was called on the play that resulted in Clint Capela’s knee injury on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel