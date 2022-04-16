Trinity Thomas finished out her gymnastics season with her seventh perfect 10.0 on floor of the year, but this time in the NCAA championships.

On Saturday, Thomas performed her floor routine representing Florida in the NCAA finals. She received a perfect 10.0 for the routine in the semifinals on Friday, and she followed it up with another perfect score in the finals.

Even while Thomas was performing, the announcers knew the gymnast would receive a perfect 10. She landed all her flips cleanly, along with not missing a beat at any point in her performance.

Thomas has had quite a successful week. She became the NCAA’s all-around individual champion, along with becoming the floor and uneven bars champion after posting scores of 39.8125, 10.0 and 9.9750, respectively, during the team semifinals. Her all-around 39.8125 score tied the highest in NCAA semifinals history.

Thomas’s score on Saturday placed the Gators in second place for the NCAA team title. They were just .112 points behind Oklahoma, the 2022 NCAA gymnastics national champions.

According to Thomas’s roster page, the senior has received three perfect 10s for vault in her career, four for uneven bars, three for balance beams and now eight perfect 10s for floor performance. And all four are a Florida record.

