Report: USC Commit Aaliyah Gayles Shot at House Party

USC women’s basketball commit Aaliyah Gayles was reportedly shot multiple times over the weekend in Las Vegas. 

Gayles was one of four people shot after a fight broke out at a house party. The news of the shooting was reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and USC confirmed to ESPN that Gayles was one of the four people shot .

The 18-year-old point guard, who is one of the top players in the country in the 2022 class, had two emergency surgeries on Sunday to address the injuries.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

Gayles decommitted from USC after the retirement of coach Mark Trakh, but she recommitted to USC and Gottlieb in August.

