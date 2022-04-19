Five-star quarterback CJ Carr, the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, was thoroughly impressed during a trip to Notre Dame’s campus. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong believes Carr is trending toward the Fighting Irish after his comments about the visit.

“It was a great visit,” Carr told Irish Breakdown. “I had an awesome experience getting back to Notre Dame.”

Carr, a 6’3” 180-pound sophomore at Saline High School in Michigan, couldn’t help but rave about coach Marcus Freeman or offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during the interview.

“I got to be on the field with coach Rees and really got to see how he ran the offense and how he coaches the quarterbacks live,” he said. “I love what coach Freeman is building. I really like what he preaches about always being a competitor and I also really like that he wants to win a championship.”

Carr already has offers from Michigan, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State, per 247Sports. Carr’s grandfather, Lloyd, was the Wolverines coach from 1995 to ’07 and won a national championship with the program in 1997. He won the Big Ten championship five times and posted a 122–40 record while at Michigan.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Notre Dame coverage, go to Irish Breakdown.