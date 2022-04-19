Skip to main content
College Football

Georgia Releases Hype Video Showcasing 2022 National Championship Rings

Behold, the 2022 national championship rings in all of their glory, Georgia fans.

The program shared video on Monday detailing the intricacies of the jewelry designed to commemorate January’s 33–18 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The monumental triumph marked coach Kirby Smart’s first national title, and the Bulldog’s third all-time. 

The shiny, new championship rings, which initially debuted during Saturday’s spring game, include “45 stones—23 on top and 22 on the bottom—signifying the 45 wins for Georgia’s senior class on the front,” per the Athens Banner-Herald. The ring also includes jewelry placements recognizing the 2021 team’s 14 wins, and the 20 unanswered points scored by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter against the Crimson Tide.

The rings were designed by Minnesota-based company Jostens, who also crafted hardware for the 2021 World Series champion Braves.

