Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle
Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle

Dwayne Haskins Honored With Field Logo at Ohio State Spring Game

Former Ohio State standout quarterback Dwayne Haskins died at the age of 24 on Saturday, April 9.

Haskins, who was most recently a backup quarterback for the Steelers, was hit by a dump truck on a highway in South Florida and pronounced dead at the scene. 

A week later, his alma mater honored the late quarterback at their spring game. Ahead of the game, Haskins’s initials “DH” were painted on the field on the seventh yard line, representing the number Haskins wore during his three years on the team.

Players will wear “DH” decals on their helmets for the game. The team also plans to have a moment of silence for Haskins ahead of the game. Additionally, there will be a tribute video for their late quarterback at halftime. 

The program held a vigil for Haskins earlier in the week, in which fans and friends gathered to honor the quarterback’s life. A video highlighting the memorial was posted on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes hung Haskins’s No. 7 jerseys from the gates of Ohio Stadium following the news of his death. 

Some of Haskins’s former Ohio State coaches and teammates posted tributes throughout the week.

During his time at Ohio State, Haskins started his redshirt sophomore season, finishing with 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns on the year. He set various Big Ten records that year, including single-season passing yardage, single-season passing touchdowns and most Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week awards.

He broke various Ohio State records as well, including single-season completion percentage (70%), single game passing yards (499) and single game passing touchdowns (six). He placed third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, behind fellow quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa.

