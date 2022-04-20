Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Lincoln Riley’s Move from Oklahoma to USC Was a ‘Curveball’ Filled With Emotions

After starting his coaching career at Texas Tech and East Carolina, Lincoln Riley’s journey to Oklahoma was an opportunity that “changed his life.” Riley, who spent seven seasons within the Sooners’ program, decided to leave Norman for sunny skies in Los Angeles when he was named USC’s football coach in late November

However, the Lubbock, Texas, native wrote in an article for The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday detailing his thoughts and emotions on leaving a place that he “craved for years” to go to USC. When Riley boarded the plane for Los Angeles, he was excited yet filled with some “sadness” and “guilt” knowing that Norman—a place that was more than a coaching stop—was “no longer home for him.”

"There are aspects of my departure and transition that I would certainly do differently if I could do it again, and I acknowledge that I could have handled some parts of the situation better," Riley wrote in the article.

Reports surfaced that USC was expected to hire Riley as the program’s next football coach a day after Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 37–33 on Nov. 28 in Stillwater. Riley had the opportunity to tell his players in person during a team meeting, but he desired to do more. “I wish I would have had the time to sit down with each individual player and staff member to explain my decision,” he wrote.

However, when he arrived at USC, things moved quickly for Riley. While embracing the university’s elite academics and rich history within the football program, Riley knew right away that he joined a university eager to restore its football program to its highest level. 

“The support from so many Trojan players has been really special,” Riley wrote. “Many of the very best football players in history started their journey at USC, and hopefully we can add a few more to the list.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The opportunity for Riley to coach at USC would not be possible without former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops giving him a call seven years ago offering to make him the Sooners’ offensive coordinator. 

“I couldn’t believe that I was getting the opportunity to coach for a Hall of Famer at such a historic program,” Riley said.

Riley detailed some of his biggest memories at Oklahoma, including winning the Sugar Bowl against Auburn in 2016, recalling Stoops’s words after the two guided the Sooners to their first conference championship together in ’15, watching Baker Mayfield’s ’17 senior day performance to winning one of the greatest Red River games in history last season. 

In five years as a head coach at Oklahoma from 2017 to ’21, Riley went 55–10 while reaching the College Football Playoff three times. He continued a long line of excellence within the Sooners football program. 

But, as Riley wrote, sometimes life can throw unexpected “curveballs” and opportunities in your direction. “Honestly, I always figured I would end my coaching career at OU,” Riley said. “But when my agent called me to pass along interest from USC, I was immediately intrigued by the possibilities.”

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Racing

Report: Sainz, Ferrari Closing in on Two-Year Extension

If the two camps come to the two-year agreement, it will keep the Spaniard with Ferrari through 2024, just like teammate Charles Leclerc.

By Madeline Coleman
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs
Play
NBA

Report: Devin Booker’s Hamstring Injury ‘Mild’

The Suns’ leading scorer left Game 2 on Tuesday with right hamstring tightness.

By Madison Williams
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the Academy Awards in 2017.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Affleck, Damon Making Film About Nike, Jordan

Affleck will reportedly direct and portray Phil Knight, while Damon is set to play Sonny Vaccaro.

By Dan Lyons
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) talks after winning player of the year during a press conference.
College Basketball

Report: Oscar Tshiebwe to Earn Roughly $2M Through NIL

He’s the first National Player of the Year to return to school since 2008.

By Joseph Salvador
A Big 10 Championship logo is seen atop a yardage marker.
College Football

Big Ten Reveals Football, Basketball Title Sites Through ’24

The conference has settled on two primary host cities for the next few years of title games.

By Zach Koons
Bill Burr
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Burr Does Hilarious Commentary, Derek Jeter Imitation During Red Sox Game

The comedian roasted the Hall of Fame shortstop, Blue Jays fans and others.

By Jimmy Traina
Deebo Samuel with the 49ers.
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel

If the 49ers grant the receiver's trade request, his fantasy value will be maximized with one of these five teams.

By Michael Fabiano
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe smiles
College Basketball

Kentucky Star Oscar Tshiebwe Returning to School

It’s been 14 years since a reigning men’s National Player of the Year came back to college.

By Kevin Sweeney