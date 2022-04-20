After starting his coaching career at Texas Tech and East Carolina, Lincoln Riley’s journey to Oklahoma was an opportunity that “changed his life.” Riley, who spent seven seasons within the Sooners’ program, decided to leave Norman for sunny skies in Los Angeles when he was named USC’s football coach in late November.

However, the Lubbock, Texas, native wrote in an article for The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday detailing his thoughts and emotions on leaving a place that he “craved for years” to go to USC. When Riley boarded the plane for Los Angeles, he was excited yet filled with some “sadness” and “guilt” knowing that Norman—a place that was more than a coaching stop—was “no longer home for him.”

"There are aspects of my departure and transition that I would certainly do differently if I could do it again, and I acknowledge that I could have handled some parts of the situation better," Riley wrote in the article.

Reports surfaced that USC was expected to hire Riley as the program’s next football coach a day after Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 37–33 on Nov. 28 in Stillwater. Riley had the opportunity to tell his players in person during a team meeting, but he desired to do more. “I wish I would have had the time to sit down with each individual player and staff member to explain my decision,” he wrote.

However, when he arrived at USC, things moved quickly for Riley. While embracing the university’s elite academics and rich history within the football program, Riley knew right away that he joined a university eager to restore its football program to its highest level.

“The support from so many Trojan players has been really special,” Riley wrote. “Many of the very best football players in history started their journey at USC, and hopefully we can add a few more to the list.”

The opportunity for Riley to coach at USC would not be possible without former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops giving him a call seven years ago offering to make him the Sooners’ offensive coordinator.

“I couldn’t believe that I was getting the opportunity to coach for a Hall of Famer at such a historic program,” Riley said.

Riley detailed some of his biggest memories at Oklahoma, including winning the Sugar Bowl against Auburn in 2016, recalling Stoops’s words after the two guided the Sooners to their first conference championship together in ’15, watching Baker Mayfield’s ’17 senior day performance to winning one of the greatest Red River games in history last season.

In five years as a head coach at Oklahoma from 2017 to ’21, Riley went 55–10 while reaching the College Football Playoff three times. He continued a long line of excellence within the Sooners football program.

But, as Riley wrote, sometimes life can throw unexpected “curveballs” and opportunities in your direction. “Honestly, I always figured I would end my coaching career at OU,” Riley said. “But when my agent called me to pass along interest from USC, I was immediately intrigued by the possibilities.”

