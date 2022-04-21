Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe, who is the former No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class who enrolled early at the school this spring, will enter the ’22 NBA draft.

When Sharpe enrolled at Kentucky halfway through this past basketball season, many speculated whether or not Sharpe would play this year while most members of the 2022 recruiting class join their respective schools this summer to suit up for next season.

Sharpe and his family ultimately decided in unison with John Calipari that redshirting this spring was the best decision for Sharpe and his future.

Upon Sharpe’s announcement that he was entering his name in the 2022 NBA draft, Calipari released a statement on his decision.

“Shaedon and his family told me that he intends to put his name in the draft while retaining his eligibility, and they have my full support to test the process just as every player does. Shaedon has been a great teammate and has handled everything that comes with being a college student-athlete the way he should. Since he arrived on our campus, he’s been an integral part of our program and he’s already registered for summer and fall classes, but we support this decision to explore every option and make the best decision for his future based on all of the information he can receive,” Calipari said.

“The last four months at Kentucky have been nothing short of amazing,” Sharpe said in a statement released on Twitter.

“To have Coach Cal and the rest of the coaching staff, my teammates/brothers, and the Big Blue Nation welcome me into the family has been a true blessing…Through discussions with Coach Cal, my parents, my mentor, and long consideration and prayer, I’ve decided to enter my name in the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” Sharpe continued.

Despite not playing a single minute of college basketball, Sharpe is seen as a high lottery pick in this summer’s draft.

