Shaedon Sharpe Will Not Play for Kentucky During 2021–22 Season

Kentucky freshman guard Shaedon Sharpe will not suit up for the Wildcats this season, coach John Calipari announced via Twitter on Monday.

“After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season,” Calipari wrote. He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season.”

Sharpe, a consensus five-star recruit, graduated early from Dream City Christian School in Arizona. He enrolled at Kentucky in January following his commitment to the school in September 2021. 

Kentucky’s initial plan was for Sharpe to enroll early in order to practice with the team to better prepare for his first full year with the program. However, after ESPN published a report in late January stating Sharpe could apply for the 2022 NBA draft, there was speculation he could play this season for the Wildcats after all. Calipari put that speculation to rest Monday.

Whenever Sharpe elects to declare for the NBA draft, he is expected to be a lottery pick. 

