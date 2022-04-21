Division I programs located outside of Austin, Texas may want to start tempering their expectations in the sweepstakes to land top recruit Arch Manning.

Based on a recent calculation by On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Longhorns are the frontrunners to land the five-star Class of 2023 quarterback from New Orleans. The database predicts Texas has a 38.1% chance of signing Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie.

The highly-touted junior is reportedly considering Georgia, Texas and Alabama in his Top 3. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide previously held the top spot on the RPM with a 36.8% chance following Manning’s third visit to Tuscaloosa on April 2. Currently, UGA is projected to have the second-highest odds at 32.5%, followed by Bama at 27.2%.

Manning visited Virginia, his lone ACC visit thus far, earlier this month as he continues to weigh his options. Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee are believed to be in the mix to sign him, as well.

According to On3, the Recruiting Prediction Machine, which was created by the brand’s engineering group in partnership with software company Spiny.ai, is “the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product” designed to “predict where athletes will attend college.” The RPM “factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends” when determining outcomes.

If the On3’s latest projection is a sign of things to come, Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian could be in store for some exciting news when Manning makes his expected decision in the fall of 2023.

