Report: Top 2023 Recruit Arch Manning Visiting Virginia on Friday
Arch Manning, the top QB recruit in the Class of 2023, is expanding his list of college options to the ACC.
The five-star prospect is reportedly set to travel to Virginia for a visit on Friday, according to 247Sports. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie.
Alabama, Texas and Georgia were reportedly among the top options on Manning’s list, with Tennessee, Florida, LSU and Ole Miss also in the mix. He has already visited Texas and Georgia twice during the recruitment process, and is set to visit Alabama for a third time this month, per a report from 247Sports last month.
Manning, a junior at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, is expected to make a decision on his future next fall during his senior year.
