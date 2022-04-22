Skip to main content
College Basketball

Haley and Hanna Cavinder Announce Transfer to Miami

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are household names in women’s college basketball, not only for their abilities on the court, but the impressive platform they’ve created off of it. Now, the twins will continue their college careers in one of the sport’s best leagues, the ACC, after entering the transfer portal in March.

On Thursday night, the pair announced a transfer to Miami (Fla.).  Both sisters began their careers at Fresno State, where they earned All-Mountain West honors.

While heading to The U and the city of Miami could certainly bolster their already-impressive NIL ambitions, the sisters stressed that it did not impact their decision.

“Honestly, it did not [factor in] at all,” Haley Cavinder told Front Office Sports Thursday. 

“I know that a lot of people can assume it could be about NIL,” Hanna added, saying the two sought a program where they can win and “have the best opportunity to get to the March Madness tournament.” Haley did said that she and her sister are “really excited for future business opportunities” presented in Miami.

The twins, who boast a social media presence with over 5 million total followers according to FOS, were at the forefront of last year’s opening of NIL opportunities for college athletes. The pair have deals with Boost Mobile, Champs Six Star Nutrition and the WWE, which signed the pair as part of its “Next in Line” NIL program. In December, Time said the pair was nearing $1 million in sponsorship income. 

The Cavinders should be major contributors for the Hurricanes in 2022–23. Haley led Fresno State with 19.8 points per game last season, while Hanna was second at 14.6. The two occupied the team’s top two spots in minutes, assists and steals. Haley was the team’s top rebounder at 9.4 per game, while Hanna was third at 3.8. 

Haley earned her third straight All-Mountain West team honors in 2021–22, after winning the conference’s player of the year award the season before. Hanna was a 2020 and ’21 All-Mountain West selection.

Breaking
