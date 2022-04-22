Skip to main content
College Basketball

Duke Guard Jeremy Roach to Return for 2022–23 Season

As Jon Scheyer embarks on his first season as Duke men’s basketball’s head coach following his seven-year stint as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, he will have an important leader from the Blue Devils’ Final Four team returning to the fold.

Rising junior point guard Jeremy Roach will return to Duke, spurning the NBA draft for at least one more season, he announced on his Instagram page on Friday afternoon.

Roach, who emerged as one of the key cogs to Duke’s Final Four run, was not a sure-fire first-round draft pick, but was also no sure lock to return to school. He started 27 of the school’s 39 games and averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. His strong NCAA tournament put him at the forefront of the national conversation, as he averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game en route to being named to the NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team.

With Roach back in the fold, the Blue Devils will return one of the top point guards in the ACC, who is a seasoned-veteran, proven ball-handler and emerging shooter for the backcourt for at least one more season.

