The Celtics Complete Their Sweep of the Brooklyn Nets

In an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show on Tuesday, recently-retired coach Jay Wright was asked about potentially coaching in the NBA. Wright didn’t dismiss the scenario. 

“Right now I definitely need a break,” Wright said Tuesday. “Right now I’m looking forward to this [special assistant] position at Villanova. But honestly, down the road, I’d be lying – I don’t know what I’m going to feel like.”

The former Villanova coach appears to be leaving the door open for coaching in the NBA. Wright, 60, announced his retirement Wednesday after 21 seasons at Villanova where he won national championships in both 2016 and 2018. He walks away from the program with four Final Four appearances and a 520–197 record. His Hall of Fame career extends past college basketball, though. 

Wright served under Gregg Popovich on Team USA’s coaching staff for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that brought home the gold medal. He coached alongside Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Celtics coach Ime Udoka while in Tokyo, and he said Tuesday he believes that experience may have satisfied his desire for a taste of the NBA. 

“My experience with the Olympics kind of scratched that itch. … I kind of feel like I did it a little bit,” Wright said. “And I loved coaching those guys.”

If Wright were to return to coaching it wouldn’t be any time soon, but he’s certainly not dismissing coaching in the pros. 

