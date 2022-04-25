Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball
Report: USC Commit Aaliyah Gayles Shot at House Party
Report: USC Commit Aaliyah Gayles Shot at House Party

Aaliyah Gayles, USC Recruit Who Survived Shooting, Signs LOI

Elite women’s basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles, who was shot 10 times at a house party in Las Vegas on April 16, signed a national letter of intent Monday to USC, the school announced Monday.

“Aaliyah is one of the most talented, athletically gifted basketball players I’ve known,” Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement. “She is electric on the court, with her ability to score, defend and create for others with her ball-handling and vision. But from the moment I got to know her, I was also drawn to her character. Her humility, loyalty, warm personality and resilience set her apart, along with her athletic gifts.”

Gayles, the No. 8 recruit in the 2022 class according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz, was one of four people shot at a party in North Las Vegas earlier this month. She was released from the hospital Saturday after undergoing three surgeries to repair injuries to her arms and legs.

The four individuals that were shot are all expected to survive. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Speaking to Fox5 Las Vegas for the first time since the shooting over the weekend, Gayles revealed that she is still in pain following the incident. Her mobility remains limited and while she has feeling in her arms, she said she doesn’t currently have feeling in her legs.

Nevertheless, she remains optimistic about getting on the court as soon as possible.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I just want to say thank you for all the support and love,” Gayles said, per Fox5 Las Vegas. “And I appreciate everybody but my journey isn’t over yet.” 

Gayles, a 5'9" point guard, was named a Naismith High School All-American after a stellar senior season at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. She averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists during the year and made appearances in the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic.

Gayles originally committed to USC under former coach Mark Trakh, but decommitted shortly after his retirement. She recommitted to the Trojans in August and is expected to join the team for the 2022–23 season, Gottlieb’s second at the helm.

“Aaliyah is quite simply a unique and special young person who worked hard in every aspect to become a Trojan,” Gottlieb said. “It is these characteristics that, in her recent time of extreme trial, have allowed her to survive and will ensure that she continues to thrive. Aaliyah is a part of the USC family and we could not be more proud to be on this journey with her, every step of the way.”

More CBB Coverage:

For more USC coverage, go to All Trojans 

Breaking
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

YOU MAY LIKE

maqb-draft-garrett-wilson-chris-olave-jameson-williams
NFL

Ohio State WR Coach Scouts His Three First-Round Picks

Former NFL player Brian Hartline breaks down Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams, each of whom he coached in Columbus. Plus more draft notes.

By Albert Breer
Ben Simmons on the bench during a Nets game.
NBA

Report: Simmons Needs More Mental Health Support From Nets

The point guard and his agent reportedly met with the team’s leadership Monday to discuss what it’s going to take for him to return to the court.

By Joseph Salvador
Quarterbacks pose together at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
Play
NFL

Wonderlic Scores for This Year’s Top NFL QB Prospects Are Out

Here’s how some of the top signal-callers in the 2022 draft class fared on the infamous test.

By Zach Koons
deebo samuel
Play
NFL

49ers GM: SF ‘Can’t Envision’ Wanting to Trade Deebo Samuel

The All-Pro wide receiver has reportedly requested a trade, though San Francisco does not appear willing to entertain that idea.

By Nick Selbe
Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Says He Thinks He Could Play Until 50, But He Won’t

The 44-year-old doesn’t think he’ll play into his 50s because not only does it require dedication from him, but also from his family.

By Joseph Salvador
michael strahan
NFL

The Top Contenders for Fox’s Lead NFL Announcing Team, per Report

The network is looking to replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who departed for ESPN earlier this spring.

By Mike McDaniel
angel hernandez
Extra Mustard

Umpire Ángel Hernández Facing Criticism After Phillies-Brewers Game

Everybody’s favorite umpire had himself a banner performance on Sunday Night Baseball.

By Nick Selbe
Deebo Samuel attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Play
Extra Mustard

Video of Deebo Samuel at Nightclub Goes Viral

Samuel didn't seem too happy to see 49ers fans declare he's staying put.

By Joseph Salvador