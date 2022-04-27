Skip to main content
Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon, ’21 Starter, in Transfer Portal per Report

Gerry Bohanon was the starting quarterback during Baylor’s breakout season in 2021. The Bears went 12–2, winning the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl with a 21–7 win over Ole Miss. Now, he has entered the transfer portal after losing the team’s spring quarterback battle, according to 247Sports.

Bohanon started 12 of the team’s 14 games, throwing for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year, with 323 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 plaudits for his efforts.

Coach Dave Aranda named Bohanon’s backup last season, Blake Shapen, the starter after the end of spring, giving Bohanon an opportunity to transfer in time for the 2022 season.

Bohanon has until May 1 to pick a new school at which he can enroll and play immediately. It’s a quick turnaround, but the veteran starter should garner plenty of interest.

As for Baylor, the team turns to Shapen, a rising redshirt sophomore out of Shreveport, La. He appeared in six games for the Bears in 2021, starting in two, and completed 62-of-86 passes for 596 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. 

The Bears open their 2022 season against FCS squad Albany on Saturday, Sept. 3.

