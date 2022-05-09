Arizona State redshirt senior defensive lineman Stanley Lambert has been arrested on DUI-related charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car early Saturday morning in Old Town Scottsdale, according to a report from AZFamily.com.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Norah Bruther, a New Jersey native who was visiting Scottsdale from out of state. She was taken from the scene by emergency personnel and later died from her injuries.

Lambert was booked into Scottsdale City Jail on one count of driving under the influence and a BAC of .08% or more. He has since been released from jail, but police said that more charges are possible for Lambert pending lab testing.

Arizona State athletics acknowledged the incident and provided a statement regarding Lambert’s arrest.

“We are aware of the tragic situation over the weekend involving one of our student-athletes. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. We are still gathering information and we do not have any other statement at this time.”