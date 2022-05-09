Skip to main content
Former Michigan State Forward Adreian Payne Dies at 31

Former Michigan State forward Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31.

The news of Payne’s death was first reported by former Ohio State star Jared Sullinger. Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press later confirmed the newsThe cause of death is not yet known.

Payne was a three-year starter at Michigan State, where he emerged as one of the premier post players in the Big Ten. His best season came as a senior in 2013–14, when he averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds on over 50% shooting from the floor. He was named to the All-Big Ten team as a senior.

After being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Hawks, Payne spent four seasons in the league with Atlanta, Minnesota and Orlando. 

Payne was released by the Magic in January 2018 after being accused of sexual assault during his freshman year at Michigan State, in 2010. Ingham County, Mich., prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III declined to press charges on the matter, saying that no crime was committed while citing insufficient evidence.

Payne continued his career overseas. He last played for Juventus Utena of the Lithuanian Basketball League last season, averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. 

