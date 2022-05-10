As one of the top players in college football’s wild transfer portal, Pitt All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison went on an official visit to Texas on Tuesday.

Addison entered the portal on May 3, and while he is weighing his potions, a return to Pittsburgh is still reportedly a possibility.

On April 30, reports surfaced that Addison was eyeing USC as his next destination and that the move would be connected to a potential name, image and likeness (NIL) deal he could receive in Los Angeles. There have been rumors that Addison’s NIL package offered by people affiliated with the Trojans program could be as much as $3 million.

However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson, that number is unlikely. According to Johnson, Addison is probably in the six-figure range.

Addison’s former position coach at Pitt, Brennan Marion, now coaches wide receivers at Texas and it’s easy to see how that relationship would be key to getting him to Austin or if nothing else stoke a bidding war. There have been rumors that Addison’s NIL package offered by USC could be as much as $3 million, multiple people Sports Illustrated spoke to find that number unlikely, and that Addison’s number is probably something in the 6-figure range especially considering the fact that he likely won’t be at Texas past this season if he plays well. Whatever number it is, it’s important to keep in mind that it likely reflects a total compensation package and not necessarily a straight up full cold hard cash payment.

Addison recorded 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during the 2021 season at Pitt. He also finished No. 5 in the nation in targets with 143.

