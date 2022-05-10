Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Pitt WR Jordan Addison Visits Texas As He Weighs Transfer Options

As one of the top players in college football’s wild transfer portal, Pitt All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison went on an official visit to Texas on Tuesday. 

Addison entered the portal on May 3, and while he is weighing his potions, a return to Pittsburgh is still reportedly a possibility.

On April 30, reports surfaced that Addison was eyeing USC as his next destination and that the move would be connected to a potential name, image and likeness (NIL) deal he could receive in Los Angeles. There have been rumors that Addison’s NIL package offered by people affiliated with the Trojans program could be as much as $3 million.

However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson, that number is unlikely. According to Johnson, Addison is probably in the six-figure range.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Addison’s former position coach at Pitt, Brennan Marion, now coaches wide receivers at Texas and it’s easy to see how that relationship would be key to getting him to Austin or if nothing else stoke a bidding war.

There have been rumors that Addison’s NIL package offered by USC could be as much as $3 million, multiple people Sports Illustrated spoke to find that number unlikely, and that Addison’s number is probably something in the 6-figure range especially considering the fact that he likely won’t be at Texas past this season if he plays well. Whatever number it is, it’s important to keep in mind that it likely reflects a total compensation package and not necessarily a straight up full cold hard cash payment.

Addison recorded 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during the 2021 season at Pitt. He also finished No. 5 in the nation in targets with 143.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country. 

Breaking
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

YOU MAY LIKE

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Grizzlies Provide Shocking Update on Ja Morant’s Injury Status

The star guard will most likely miss the remainder of the postseason due to a bone bruise on his right knee.

By Madison Williams
URBAN-lambo
NFL

Report: Josh Lambo Suing Jaguars Over Alleged Urban Meyer Incident

The lawsuit claims that the kicker’s performance suffered due to being kicked and verbally abused by the former head coach during the 2021 season.

By Daniela Perez
Kyrie Irving during a game for the Nets.
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Calls Trolls ‘Cockroaches’ During Twitch Stream

He mocked what some people say to him while streaming ‘Grand Theft Auto’ on Twitch.

By Joseph Salvador
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training.
MLB

Mets Shift Jacob deGrom to 60-Day IL

The ace was placed on the 60-day IL due to a stress reaction on his scapula.

By Madison Williams
Generic Women’s College Lacrosse Picture (cropped)
College

DSU President ‘Incensed’ by Lax Team’s Incident With Georgia Police

Law enforcement stopped the team’s charter bus claiming the driver committed a traffic violation, but then began searching players’ luggage for narcotics.

By Daniela Perez
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles for a first down.
NFL

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jordan Love's Trade Value

The Packers likely won't trade their backup quarterback away unless a team offered a fairly high pick, Rapoport says.

By Madison Williams
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts after being selected with the No. 5 pick by the Giants during the 2022 NFL draft.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kayvon Thibodeaux Donated $50K to Charity for No. 5 Jersey

His teammate gave him his jersey number on the condition that he donate to Puppies Behind Bars, which provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders.

By Joseph Salvador
Adeyemi-Dortmund
Play
Soccer

Dortmund Announces Adeyemi Signing After Losing Haaland

The rising German star’s arrival helps soften the blow of Erling Haaland’s summer departure to Manchester City.

By Associated Press