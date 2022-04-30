Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Pitt Suspects Tampering Over Addison Transfer Situation, per Report

Pittsburgh All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison is contemplating entering the transfer portal and joining USC, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation’s top receiver, is eyeing the Trojans as a destination and his move could be tied to potential name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation that he could receive in Los Angeles.

As college football fans argue whether or not USC’s interest in Addison is tied to a “pay-for-play” scheme under the guise of NIL, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has reportedly suspected that the Trojans have tampered by reaching out to Addison prior to him entering the transfer portal. 

Narduzzi reportedly contacted USC coach Lincoln Riley to express his displeasure with the situation and the school’s rumored contact with Addison before he enters the portal, which would set a poor ethical standard in a time where NIL legislation has brought unprecedented change to the sport.

Per Thamel’s report, a source close to Addison said that there’s “no preordained destination” and that any move for Addison away from Pittsburgh would be tied to his professional development.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Thamel added to his report on Saturday that the expectation remains that Addison will enter the transfer portal, but that a return to Pittsburgh remains a viable option for one of college football’s top returning offensive weapons.

Addison broke out in 2021 as he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in a banner year for the program, as Pitt won the ACC title behind the play of Addison and quarterback Kenny Pickett.

With Pickett moving on to the NFL and the quarterback position in transition at Pitt, it makes logical sense why Addison would consider making a move in the transfer portal to continue to improve his professional prospects ahead of what many expect to be his final collegiate season.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh coverage, go to Inside The Panthers. 

Breaking
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

YOU MAY LIKE

Sean McVay and Bill Belichick embrace
NFL

Sean McVay Clarifies Comments About Patriots’ First Round Pick

The Los Angeles head coach meant no disrespect to New England.

By Daniel Chavkin
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2)
College Basketball

Miami’s Isaiah Wong Says He Won’t Transfer Over NIL

The guard’s agent said on Friday that he would leave the Hurricanes program if he didn’t see his NIL compensation increase.

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa.
Play
NBA

Debating the Most Disappointing Teams This Season

Lakers. Nets. Knicks. Blazers. Which teams didn't live up to expectations?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks towards an official after a call in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Should the Nets Commit to Kyrie Irving?

What kind of contract should the Nets offer Kyrie Irving? Can they still win it all?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) reacts after a touchdown.
Play
NFL

Shanahan: Deebo Samuel Trade Offers Not ‘Remotely Close’

The 49ers reportedly received offers from two teams this week, but did not accept them.

By Madison Williams
Sam Howell in warmups for North Carolina
Play
NFL

Seven Best Quarterbacks Still Available in 2022 NFL Draft

Entering day three, one available player stands above the rest.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jordan Addison catches a pass in warmups for Pittsburgh
College Football

Pitt’s Addison Considering Transfer, USC in Mix per Report

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner may be on the move.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws in the first quarter during an NCAA football game.
Play
NFL

Desmond Ridder Predicts Super Bowl Win With Falcons

The former Cincinnati quarterback wants to bring Atlanta the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

By Madison Williams