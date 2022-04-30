Pittsburgh All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison is contemplating entering the transfer portal and joining USC, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation’s top receiver, is eyeing the Trojans as a destination and his move could be tied to potential name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation that he could receive in Los Angeles.

As college football fans argue whether or not USC’s interest in Addison is tied to a “pay-for-play” scheme under the guise of NIL, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has reportedly suspected that the Trojans have tampered by reaching out to Addison prior to him entering the transfer portal.

Narduzzi reportedly contacted USC coach Lincoln Riley to express his displeasure with the situation and the school’s rumored contact with Addison before he enters the portal, which would set a poor ethical standard in a time where NIL legislation has brought unprecedented change to the sport.

Per Thamel’s report, a source close to Addison said that there’s “no preordained destination” and that any move for Addison away from Pittsburgh would be tied to his professional development.

Thamel added to his report on Saturday that the expectation remains that Addison will enter the transfer portal, but that a return to Pittsburgh remains a viable option for one of college football’s top returning offensive weapons.

Addison broke out in 2021 as he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in a banner year for the program, as Pitt won the ACC title behind the play of Addison and quarterback Kenny Pickett.

With Pickett moving on to the NFL and the quarterback position in transition at Pitt, it makes logical sense why Addison would consider making a move in the transfer portal to continue to improve his professional prospects ahead of what many expect to be his final collegiate season.

