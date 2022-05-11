FSU’s Mike Norvell Reveals Tampering Attempts Made Against His Players

Tampering has been all over the college football headlines as of late, and now, there is another program that may have been impacted.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell revealed on the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham show that there have been tampering attempts made against his players.

“We had conversations, there were a couple guys on our team that have had people from the outside talking. They were not in the portal, but they’re trying to make decisions on certain things for their future,” Norvell said Tuesday.

“That’s what’s unfortunate. But grateful for the guys we have and the team that we’re going to be able to move forward with. But for college athletics, we want to be together here moving forward.”

At the end of April, news broke that Pittsburgh All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison is contemplating entering the transfer portal and joining USC, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. However, there was a twist with the news. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reportedly suspected that the Trojans tampered by reaching out to Addison before he entered the transfer portal.

According to ESPN, Narduzzi attempted to contact USC coach Lincoln Riley numerous times in wake of the news.

Boston College star Zay Flowers also told ESPN that he turned down massive six-figure NIL offers to transfer elsewhere. And a day after Norvell’s appearance on the Packer and Durham show, Nick Saban denied the implications that Alabama tampered with former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell.

