Pitt’s Jordan Addison Considering Transfer, USC in Mix per Report

The new transfer rules in college sports have allowed for more player movement in recent years, even for already-established stars. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last year as the nation’s best receiver, is considering transferring.

According to Feldman, if Addison does decide to move on from Pittsburgh, USC is likely to be at the top of potential suitors, as he has a connection with new USC quarterback Caleb Williams. For Addison to transfer without sitting out this year, he must submit an official request to enter the transfer portal by Sunday, May 1.

If Addison does decide on USC, it could be because he is agreeing to a big NIL deal contingent with him transferring to the program, a new element to recruiting that has changed the player acquisition landscape, per Feldman. However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel cites sources saying professional development, and not NIL, is the top factor in his potential move.

According to Thamel, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi suspects USC of tampering with Addison in order to convince the junior to transfer.

Last year, Addison had a breakout sophomore season, recording 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 100 catches in 14 games. All three of those numbers were good enough for top six in the country, including tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

With Kenny Pickett in the NFL, Addison will have to develop chemistry with a new quarterback next year no matter where he plays. Pittsburgh replaced Pickett by adding former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis as a transfer.

An Addison transfer to USC would complete a full transformation for the Trojans, which started with the hiring of Lincoln Riley as head coach. Riley has been active in the transfer portal, headlined by landing Williams, but landing Addison would be even more impressive.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh coverage, go to Inside The Panthers.