Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Pitt’s Jordan Addison Considering Transfer, USC in Mix per Report

The new transfer rules in college sports have allowed for more player movement in recent years, even for already-established stars. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last year as the nation’s best receiver, is considering transferring.

According to Feldman, if Addison does decide to move on from Pittsburgh, USC is likely to be at the top of potential suitors, as he has a connection with new USC quarterback Caleb Williams. For Addison to transfer without sitting out this year, he must submit an official request to enter the transfer portal by Sunday, May 1.

If Addison does decide on USC, it could be because he is agreeing to a big NIL deal contingent with him transferring to the program, a new element to recruiting that has changed the player acquisition landscape, per Feldman. However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel cites sources saying professional development, and not NIL, is the top factor in his potential move. 

According to Thamel, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi suspects USC of tampering with Addison in order to convince the junior to transfer.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Last year, Addison had a breakout sophomore season, recording 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 100 catches in 14 games. All three of those numbers were good enough for top six in the country, including tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

With Kenny Pickett in the NFL, Addison will have to develop chemistry with a new quarterback next year no matter where he plays. Pittsburgh replaced Pickett by adding former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis as a transfer.

An Addison transfer to USC would complete a full transformation for the Trojans, which started with the hiring of Lincoln Riley as head coach. Riley has been active in the transfer portal, headlined by landing Williams, but landing Addison would be even more impressive.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh coverage, go to Inside The Panthers.

Breaking
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

YOU MAY LIKE

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws in the first quarter during an NCAA football game.
Play
NFL

Desmond Ridder Predicts Super Bowl Win With Falcons

The former Cincinnati quarterback wants to bring Atlanta the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

By Madison Williams
Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer answers questions from the media following a game.
College Basketball

Legendary Rutgers WBB Coach C. Vivian Stringer to Retire

After 50 years on the sidelines and more than 1,000 victories, the Hall of Fame coach has decided to step away from basketball.

By Associated Press
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after making a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA

‘This is the Beginning’: The Timberwolves are Building Something Special

Despite a first-round exit to Memphis, there’s reason to be excited about Minnesota’s future.

By Michael Pina
sam-howell-best-available-draft-day-3
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2022: Best Available Players For Day 3

Ranking the top 157 prospects who could still hear their names called in rounds four through seven, including Sam Howell, Daniel Faalele, Isaiah Spiller and Justyn Ross.

By Kevin Hanson
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates with his dad after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Karl-Anthony Towns’s Dad Loses Bet, Dons Ja Morant Jersey

A friendly wager led to a jersey exchange following the Grizzlies’ series-clinching win over the Timberwolves on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrate after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
Play
NBA

Grizzlies Beat T’Wolves to Advance to Second Round

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane led Memphis into the second round with a 114–106 win over Minnesota on Friday night.

By Associated Press
desmond-ridder-breece-hall
Play
NFL

Grades for All Round 2 and 3 Picks of the 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa State running back Breece Hall, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis headlined Day 2 of the NFL draft.

By Kevin Hanson
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer stands on the mound.
Play
MLB

MLB Suspends Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer for 324 Games

The two-season suspension is the longest the league has ever issued for domestic violence.

By Stephanie Apstein