Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

LSU Great Tyrann Mathieu Praises New Tigers Coach Brian Kelly

Since defensive back Tyrann Mathieu returned to New Orleans after signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Saints earlier this month, the Honey Badger has been busy reconnecting with his roots.

One of the first stops he made in his home state was visiting Baton Rouge to observe the LSU football program and talk with Tigers’ first-year head coach Brian Kelly, who Mathieu says is a really “cool dude.”

“BK [Brian Kelly] is cooler than most people give him credit for,” Mathieu recently said on The Rich Eisen Show. “He’s definitely a bright mind, he’s smart.”

Mathieu played two seasons at LSU and won the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to college football’s best defensive player, in 2011. After he was dismissed from the team due to violating team rules in 2012, he declared for the 2013 NFL draft and was selected in the third round by the Cardinals.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He went on to play for Arizona, Houston and most recently Kansas City. Now closer to home, Mathieu said he aims to be more involved with the Tigers football program as they enter a new era under Brian Kelly.

“It’s always good to get back to Baton Rouge,” Mathieu said. “I’m hoping I can talk to the team more and be around those guys … because there’s so much talent in that Tigers building.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more LSU coverage, go to LSU Country. 

Breaking
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Raiders Trade WR Bryan Edwards to Falcons

Las Vegas has now parted ways with its top five picks from the 2020 NFL draft.

By Jelani Scott
Rob Gronkowski runs with a ball for the Buccaneers.
NFL

Todd Bowles Confirms There Is No Timetable for Rob Gronkowski

The veteran tight end is currently a free agent.

By Daniel Chavkin
Robinson Canó flips his bat after a home run against the Padres.
MLB

Robinson Canó Signs Major League Deal With Padres

He was designated for assignment by the Mets earlier this month.

By Dan Lyons
Joe-Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

Michael Fabiano ranks the players with five best and worst fantasy playoffs schedules for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Cleveland Browns running back Jarvis Landry (80)
Play
NFL

Jarvis Landry Confirms He’s Signing With Saints

New Orleans added another top receiver to its roster ahead of the season.

By Wilton Jackson
May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amir Khan celebrates after defeating Luis Collazo (not pictured) during their fight at MGM Grand. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing

Ex-Lightweight Champion Amir Khan Retires At 35

The 2004 Olympic silver medalist compiled a 34-6 record in his 17-year professional career.

By Associated Press
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Gleyber Torres Looks Better Than Ever

By Matt Martell