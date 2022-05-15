Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Stephen Curry Completes Degree, Graduates From Davidson

Stephen Curry is currently preparing for his return to the Western Conference finals, but in the meantime, he is securing another life milestone. On Sunday, Davidson College announced Curry has officially graduated from the university 13 years after leaving.

Curry left Davidson with a year remaining in his college eligibility to enter the 2009 NBA draft. According to the school, he was one semester away from officially graduating and completed the classes during this year’s spring semester. While he will not attend graduation, he is listed as one of the graduates this year.

As arguably the best player in Davidson history, Curry performed more than well enough to get his jersey retired. He is the school’s all-time leader in points, three-pointers, free throws, field goals and steals.

However, it isn’t yet, but this graduation paves the way for that to become official. Davidson only retires the numbers of players who graduate, a rule the school doesn’t bend for anyone.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Curry understood the situation when he committed to the school, and he understood what it meant for him to leave early. In 2015, he promised to one day get his degree.

“I knew what I signed up for when I went to Davidson,” Curry said seven years ago, via C.L. Brown. “I made a promise to coach [Bob] McKillop and my family that when I left school back in ’09 that that would be accomplished—and it will be soon. Hopefully sooner than later.”

Now, that goal is officially accomplished, so expect to see a Curry jersey retirement in the near future.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jordan Spieth hits a shot at a tournament.
Extra Mustard

Jordan Spieth Makes Fan’s Day: ‘My Favorite Player! Jackpot!’

The golfer capped off a great round with an even better moment.

By Daniel Chavkin
Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson embrace after the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson Watch Film Together 18 Years Later

One legendary Broncos quarterback is helping Denver's newest QB prepare for the season.

By Daniel Chavkin
UFC_JB_2022-05-14_0633_1f295934-f8e8-40b9-ad13-64cdade46cce
MMA

Blachowicz Awarded TKO Win After Injury Cuts Rakic's Night Short

Jan Blachowicz positioned himself to potentially challenge for the light heavyweight title after scoring a victory in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
May 14, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) leaves the ice after the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron Unsure About Retirement

Bergeron's actions at the end of the Bruins’ loss seemed to indicate a possible farewell.

By Jelani Scott
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, left, poses with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and the trophy after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Soccer

Liverpool Celebrate FA Cup Win With Salah's ALS-Stricken Teammate

Liverpool celebrated its big win alongside Mo Salah's former Egyptian teammate Moamen Zakaria, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020.

By Jelani Scott
May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) reacts as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate the win at the end of the third period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Maple Leafs Out After Losing 10th Straight Potential Series Clincher

Tampa Bay defeated Toronto, 2–1, in Game 7 on Saturday night to win their first-round playoff series.

By Associated Press
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)
NBA

Game 7 Predictions: Who Will Win Bucks-Celts, Mavs-Suns?

Sunday’s NBA playoffs feature two series-deciding games, and they both could go either way.

By SI NBA Staff
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

Bills, Giants Express Support for Buffalo Shooting Victims, Families

Members of both organizations offered their condolences following a devastating mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott