Stephen Curry Completes Degree, Graduates From Davidson

Stephen Curry is currently preparing for his return to the Western Conference finals, but in the meantime, he is securing another life milestone. On Sunday, Davidson College announced Curry has officially graduated from the university 13 years after leaving.

Curry left Davidson with a year remaining in his college eligibility to enter the 2009 NBA draft. According to the school, he was one semester away from officially graduating and completed the classes during this year’s spring semester. While he will not attend graduation, he is listed as one of the graduates this year.

As arguably the best player in Davidson history, Curry performed more than well enough to get his jersey retired. He is the school’s all-time leader in points, three-pointers, free throws, field goals and steals.

However, it isn’t yet, but this graduation paves the way for that to become official. Davidson only retires the numbers of players who graduate, a rule the school doesn’t bend for anyone.

Curry understood the situation when he committed to the school, and he understood what it meant for him to leave early. In 2015, he promised to one day get his degree.

“I knew what I signed up for when I went to Davidson,” Curry said seven years ago, via C.L. Brown. “I made a promise to coach [Bob] McKillop and my family that when I left school back in ’09 that that would be accomplished—and it will be soon. Hopefully sooner than later.”

Now, that goal is officially accomplished, so expect to see a Curry jersey retirement in the near future.

