Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

College GameDay Announces First CFB Game Crew Will Attend In 2022 Season

Few things are as synonymous with the college football season as ESPN’s College GameDay, and on Wednesday, the pregame show revealed its first 2022 destination: Columbus, Ohio. 

The GameDay crew announced Tuesday that it will be on-site for the Week 1 matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State. The game is set to take place at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3 and will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish features two perennial contenders, with the two programs boasting a combined six appearances in the College Football Playoff. However, both teams missed out on the field of four last year, making their 2022 campaigns even more important.

Ohio State was led by a dynamic offense in 2021, but failed to keep up on the other side of the ball. The Buckeyes finished 11–2 with losses to Oregon and arch-rival Michigan, ultimately capping the season off on a high note with a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and standout receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return to Columbus, poised to lead Ryan Day’s program.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Notre Dame also ended the year with an 11–2 record, narrowly missing out on the playoff field after a midseason loss to Cincinnati. However, the Irish underwent a staff overhaul at the tail-end of the campaign, with Brian Kelly announcing his departure for LSU. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was hired as Kelly’s successor and will now be tasked with getting the program back into the CFP for the second time in three years. 

The Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will air on ABC.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now 

Breaking
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

YOU MAY LIKE

USMNT’s Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic
Play
Soccer

The Trials and Triumphs of USMNT Stars Abroad in 2021-22

Last season featured a seemingly endless array of trophies won by a group enjoying simultaneous triumphs. This one has proven more trying for the U.S.’s nucleus.

By Brian Straus
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

An Ode to Danny Green

Everyone’s fears were confirmed when the Sixers announced Green had torn both his ACL and LCL on the play—the sort of injuries that require long, arduous rehab.

By Chris Herring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
NFL

Tom Brady to Be Roasted on ‘Greatest Roasts of All Time’

The show’s press release referred to the quarterback as “Gisele Bündchen’s husband” and a “sixth-round NFL draft pick.”

By Associated Press
A detailed view of College Football Playoff National Championship logo helmet.
College Football

ABC Announces Six 2022 College Football Primetime Games

The first two primetime games will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3.

By Madison Williams
Black and white photo of wrestlers Greg and Vern Gagne
Play
Wrestling

How the Long-Defunct AWA Is Stoking Wrestling Fans’ Nostalgia

A new line of action figures will bring the promotion’s golden era back to life.

By Justin Barrasso
Patrick Beverley playing with the Timberwolves.
Extra Mustard

Patrick Beverley Responds to Matt Barnes After CP3 Comments

During his second day in a row on ESPN’s shows, the Timberwolves guard had some choice words for Barnes.

By Joseph Salvador
kelly-stafford
Play
Extra Mustard

Kelly Stafford Gets Fooled by Fake Aaron Rodgers Quote

A satire Twitter account caught the attention of Matt Stafford’s wife.

By Jimmy Traina
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the game at American Airlines Center.
Play
Betting

NBA Western Conference Finals Betting Preview: Warriors Favorites Against Mavs

Betting analysis and a best bet for the Western Conference finals featuring the No. 3 Warriors against the No. 4 Mavericks. The Warriors are heavy series favorites.

By Kyle Wood