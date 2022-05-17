Few things are as synonymous with the college football season as ESPN’s College GameDay, and on Wednesday, the pregame show revealed its first 2022 destination: Columbus, Ohio.

The GameDay crew announced Tuesday that it will be on-site for the Week 1 matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State. The game is set to take place at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3 and will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish features two perennial contenders, with the two programs boasting a combined six appearances in the College Football Playoff. However, both teams missed out on the field of four last year, making their 2022 campaigns even more important.

Ohio State was led by a dynamic offense in 2021, but failed to keep up on the other side of the ball. The Buckeyes finished 11–2 with losses to Oregon and arch-rival Michigan, ultimately capping the season off on a high note with a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and standout receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return to Columbus, poised to lead Ryan Day’s program.

Notre Dame also ended the year with an 11–2 record, narrowly missing out on the playoff field after a midseason loss to Cincinnati. However, the Irish underwent a staff overhaul at the tail-end of the campaign, with Brian Kelly announcing his departure for LSU. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was hired as Kelly’s successor and will now be tasked with getting the program back into the CFP for the second time in three years.

The Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will air on ABC.

