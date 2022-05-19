Skip to main content
College Football

Deion Sanders Rips Nick Saban Over Pay-for-Play Accusations

Nick Saban had a lot to say about teams potentially abusing the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules on Wednesday. First, he attacked Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, saying they “bought every player.”

But Fisher wasn’t the only coach Saban went after. He also criticized Deion Sanders and Jackson State, saying they openly paid a player to attend their school without any consequences.

“Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it," Saban said, via Khari Thompson of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Saban did not specify which player he was referring to, but it is most likely Travis Hunter, the top recruit in the country who was originally committed to Florida State before flipping to Jackson State in December.

Sanders didn’t react too kindly too kindly to these accusations, and in response he tweeted his anger late Wednesday night.

“You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow,” he said. “We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.”

Sanders had to previously deny rumors of using his connections with Barstool Sports to pay Hunter to attend Jackson State.

“That's the biggest lie I ever heard,” he said on First Take in December.

Sanders criticisms of Saban’s comments don’t seem to be over, as it seems as if he will continue to protect himself and his program soon.

