Pitt transfer and 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison announced Thursday that he is transferring to USC. The news was first reported by insider Jordan Schultz.

“The last few weeks have been very difficult,” Addison said in a statement. “I struggled with my decision as to whether I should exercise my right to enter the portal. Student athletes have not always had that opportunity, and I made that choice. I am and will always be grateful to the University of Pittsburgh, to Coach Narduzzi, all of my coaches (past and present), the faculty, the fans, supporters but especially to all my teammates.

“I love them,” he continued. “Winning an ACC championship is ours forever. Those true friendships will last. A part of me will always be H2P. I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed both risks and benefits associated with my decision. I will continue my development as a student athlete by enrolling at USC.”

Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his sophomore year with the Panthers, as well as one touchdown on the ground. He visited USC this past week and adds to a host of transfers to join Lincoln Riley in the move out west.

He will now play alongside former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who is reportedly Addison’s close friend.

