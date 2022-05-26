Athlon Sports Releases Annual College Football Top 25 Predictions
Athlon Sports released its College Football prediction rankings for the 2022 season, which will be part of its preview magazine next month. The magazine’s ranking projects where teams will finish after the National Championship in January.
Steven Lassan explains that the magazine’s top three are in their own category entering the season. Alabama leads the way at No. 1 as the projected National Champions, but Ohio State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3 are also strong contenders.
From there, Athlon Sports predicts a tight race for the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff. Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame and Utah are all playoff contenders, with USC and Oregon rounding out the top 10.
SI Recommends
Other notable teams in the top 25 include last year’s playoff participant Cincinnati and Oklahoma with a new head coach.
Here is Athlon Sports’s full preseason Top 25:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- USC
- Oregon
- Baylor
- NC State
- Oklahoma
- Michigan State
- Cincinnati
- Wake Forest
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Pitt
- Houston
- Penn State
More CFB Coverage: