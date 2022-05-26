Skip to main content
College Football

Athlon Sports Releases Annual College Football Top 25 Predictions

Athlon Sports released its College Football prediction rankings for the 2022 season, which will be part of its preview magazine next month. The magazine’s ranking projects where teams will finish after the National Championship in January. 

Steven Lassan explains that the magazine’s top three are in their own category entering the season. Alabama leads the way at No. 1 as the projected National Champions, but Ohio State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3 are also strong contenders.

From there, Athlon Sports predicts a tight race for the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff. Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame and Utah are all playoff contenders, with USC and Oregon rounding out the top 10.

Other notable teams in the top 25 include last year’s playoff participant Cincinnati and Oklahoma with a new head coach.

Here is Athlon Sports’s full preseason Top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Michigan
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Utah
  9. USC
  10. Oregon
  11. Baylor
  12. NC State
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Michigan State
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Tennessee
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Miami
  21. Kentucky
  22. Arkansas
  23. Pitt
  24. Houston
  25. Penn State

