Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Baseball

Michigan Pitcher Ejected for Illegal Substance During Big Ten Tournament

During the Big Ten tournament Sunday, a Michigan player was ejected for using an foreign substance. 

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Willie Weiss was on the mound for the Wolverines when there was a stoppage of play. Iowa coach Rick Heller got the umpire’s attention and the officials took a look at Weiss’s glove.

After congregating for just a couple of seconds, the senior was tossed from the game. But it didn’t bother Michigan one bit on the field. The Wolverines went on to dominate Iowa 13–1 in seven innings. After the game, Heller explained what he saw from the dugout. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“He wasn’t even trying to hide it,” Heller said. “It was very obvious. And so, I’d mention to the umpire and the umpire saw him do it and that’s when you see them go out and check.” 

After the game, Heller said the Michigan coaches apologized and said “that’s not what they’re about” and they’re going to “take care of it.” 

Michigan went on to win the Big Ten tournament title against Rutgers that same day 10–4.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy.
NBA

Jayson Tatum Reveals Text He Sent Kobe Bryant Before Game 7 Win

The Celtics star texted the late Lakers great prior to Game 7. Here’s what he said.

By Mike McDaniel
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, left, watches the action during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena.
NBA

Watch: Max Strus Three-Pointer Taken Off Board Goes Viral

The Heat guard appeared to have made a three-pointer early in the third quarter, only to have it waved off minutes later.

By Mike McDaniel
jimmy-butler-heat-celtics
NBA

NBA Playoff MVPs: The Postseason’s Best Players So Far

Before the Finals begin, we take a look at the standout performers from the 2022 playoffs.

By Michael Shapiro
Colin Kaepernick, Jameis Winston and Omar Khan highlight this week's MMQB.
Play
NFL

MMQB: Jameis Winston Grateful to be Back With Saints

The former No. 1 pick is motivated and progressing from a torn ACL. Plus, the NFL takes the right step with diversity summit, Q&A with new Steelers GM Omar Khan, why the Pro Bowl could be canceled in 2023, and more.

By Albert Breer
dCOVmountainman_HZ
Wrestling

The Classified Case of the Pro Wrestler Who Helped Beat the Nazis

He was Hulk Hogan before Hulk Hogan. He leapt to the big screen before it was the sporting standard. And for his final act? He worked in the shadows to topple Hitler.

By Jon Wertheim
St. Etienne fans flooding the pitch
Soccer

Fans Storm Field at Saint-Etienne, Bombard Players With Flares

French side Saint-Étienne was relegated from the top tier after losing to Auxerre on penalty kicks in a promotion-relegation playoff.

By Associated Press
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy.
NBA

Celtics Are NBA Finals Bound After Unpredictable Season

Boston appeared to be headed for the lottery at the start of the season, but now have a date with the Warriors in the championship.

By Chris Mannix
CM Punk celebrates in the ring
Wrestling

CM Punk Becomes the Face of AEW at ‘Double or Nothing’

Punk defeated Hangman Page in the main event of Double or Nothing to become the new AEW champion.

By Justin Barrasso