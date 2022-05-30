During the Big Ten tournament Sunday, a Michigan player was ejected for using an foreign substance.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Willie Weiss was on the mound for the Wolverines when there was a stoppage of play. Iowa coach Rick Heller got the umpire’s attention and the officials took a look at Weiss’s glove.

After congregating for just a couple of seconds, the senior was tossed from the game. But it didn’t bother Michigan one bit on the field. The Wolverines went on to dominate Iowa 13–1 in seven innings. After the game, Heller explained what he saw from the dugout.

“He wasn’t even trying to hide it,” Heller said. “It was very obvious. And so, I’d mention to the umpire and the umpire saw him do it and that’s when you see them go out and check.”

After the game, Heller said the Michigan coaches apologized and said “that’s not what they’re about” and they’re going to “take care of it.”

Michigan went on to win the Big Ten tournament title against Rutgers that same day 10–4.