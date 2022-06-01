Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Brian Kelly Says Differences With Notre Dame Administration Aided in Exit

During an appearance on the The Paul Finebaum Show, LSU coach Brian Kelly explained that his differences with the Notre Dame administration were a key reason why he left.

“I just think we’re at a different place,” Kelly said, per 247Sports. “The administration felt they were in a position where they had done what they needed to do. I felt there was more that needed to be done. And I was fine with that decision. They will continue to move their program forward. My clock was at a different place. 

“This happens everywhere in life,” Kelly continued. “This was not antagonistic. There was no bitterness. But it’s just my clock and in terms of what I needed to see happen was at a different time. But they’ll get to those things. It’s just — this opportunity opened up at the same time. It’s time and place. And this opportunity is one I just felt like I needed to take.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kelly spent 12 seasons coaching the Fighting Irish, often leading them to the upper echelon of college football rankings. He never won a national championship, and felt that the program’s administration could have done more, ultimately leading him to leave for the Tigers.

Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways after the 2020 season which led to the program signing Kelly to a 10-year deal with a base salary of $95 million. He can earn more than $100 million with bonuses. 

LSU finished 2021 with a 6–7 record and Kelly has been tasked with returning the Tigers to national glory.

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Trout in the Angels dugout.
Play
Extra Mustard

Trout Responds to Criticism of Fantasy Football Commissioner Duties

The superstar responded to Tommy Pham’s claim that he’s a horrible fantasy football commissioner.

By Dan Lyons
Andy Murray of Great Britain
Tennis

Andy Murray Recalls Childhood School Shooting in Wake of Uvalde

The 35-year-old tennis player was present at the 1996 Dunblane school shooting in Scotland that left 16 children and a teacher dead.

By Madison Williams
Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring a goal for the Ukrainian national team.
Soccer

Ukraine Beats Scotland in World Cup Qualifying Playoff

Ukraine’s emotional and inspirational push to try to qualify for the World Cup has one more step to go.

By Daniel Chavkin
Warriors vs Celtics SITE
Play
NBA

NBA Finals 2022: Expert Predictions for Warriors vs. Celtics

The Crossover staff makes picks for the NBA Finals.

By SI Staff
Ukrainian fans support their team before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine.
Soccer

Ukrainian Team Sings Emotional National Anthem Before WC Qualifier

Wednesday’s match marks the first time that the national team has been able to compete since the Russian invasion began in February.

By Madison Williams
Novak Djokovic
Play
Tennis

What the Future Holds for Novak Djokovic, Serena, Roger Federer

Jon Wertheim answers this in his latest mailbag, plus the value of coaches in the sport and whether there are inconsistencies in how players are disciplined for on-court antics.

By Jon Wertheim
John Madden EA Madden NFL 23 Cover
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Twitter Reacts to ‘Madden 23’ Cover Decision

One NFL player said this year’s game was his favorite cover ever.

By Wilton Jackson
najee harris
Play
Fantasy

Bold NFL Predictions: The Fantasy Take

Michael Fabiano’s fantasy spin on some of Conor Orr’s bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano