During an appearance on the The Paul Finebaum Show, LSU coach Brian Kelly explained that his differences with the Notre Dame administration were a key reason why he left.

“I just think we’re at a different place,” Kelly said, per 247Sports. “The administration felt they were in a position where they had done what they needed to do. I felt there was more that needed to be done. And I was fine with that decision. They will continue to move their program forward. My clock was at a different place.

“This happens everywhere in life,” Kelly continued. “This was not antagonistic. There was no bitterness. But it’s just my clock and in terms of what I needed to see happen was at a different time. But they’ll get to those things. It’s just — this opportunity opened up at the same time. It’s time and place. And this opportunity is one I just felt like I needed to take.”

Kelly spent 12 seasons coaching the Fighting Irish, often leading them to the upper echelon of college football rankings. He never won a national championship, and felt that the program’s administration could have done more, ultimately leading him to leave for the Tigers.

Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways after the 2020 season which led to the program signing Kelly to a 10-year deal with a base salary of $95 million. He can earn more than $100 million with bonuses.

LSU finished 2021 with a 6–7 record and Kelly has been tasked with returning the Tigers to national glory.

More CFB Coverage: