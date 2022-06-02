Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Arkansas Announces Contract Extension for Coach Sam Pittman

Arkansas vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yuracheck announced a contract extension for coach Sam Pittman on Thursday, tying him to the Razorbacks through at least the 2026 season.

The new contract raised Pittman’s base salary to $5 million annually with compensation escalators based on number of wins per season. He can additional bonuses based on postseason performance.

The new five-year contract for Pittman began retroactively on January 1, 2022 and is effective through December 31, 2026. The agreement has the potential to be extended an additional year through December 31, 2027 if Pittman leads the Razorbacks to seven wins in any one season. The seven-win threshold includes victories in bowl games against Power 5 or Top 25 teams during the term of the contract.

“Coach Pittman and his staff have done a tremendous job quickly restoring the pride and belief in our football program,” Yuracheck said in the school release. “There is no doubt, Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team. He has earned this opportunity with the success he and his staff have had on the field and on the recruiting trail. ... I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Pittman as we build our football program back to elite status.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Pittman expressed his excitement to remain with Arkansas with a statement of his own on Thursday.

“Arkansas is where I want to be. This is my dream job. I am so grateful for our university and Hunter for believing in me, our coaches and staff and the program we’re building. We are all excited to continue to build on what we’ve done and continue to make our fans and the whole state of Arkansas proud of our football team.”

After only winning eight games combined in the three seasons prior to Pittman’s arrival as head coach, he won three games in year one before jumping to a 9–4 record and the bowl game victory last fall. He also holds one of the nation’s top recruiting classes for 2023.

Arkansas appears to be in good hands with Pittman fronting the program, and with this commitment, he will remain the coach of the Razorbacks for years to come.

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 31, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (48) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Assessing the Impact of Limiting MLB Rosters to 13 Pitchers

This rule should boost offense and curb pitching dominance, though it’s unclear how much of a difference it will make.

By Emma Baccellieri
college-baseball-pitcher-bone-marrow-transplant.jpg
College Baseball

Report: College Baseball Star Tommy White Enters Transfer Portal

The ACC Freshman of the Year will be one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner pauses on the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sept. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. The Biden administration has determined that Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner Has Been Able to Write to WNBA Players While Detained

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February.

By Associated Press
The Oklahoma Sooners softball team celebrates a win over UCF in the Super Regionals
College

Everything You Need to Know for 2022 WCWS

From the defending champ Sooners to the unseeded underdogs, here are the top story lines before the tournament gets underway in Oklahoma City.

By Wilton Jackson
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samule runs away from a Rams defender.
Play
NFL

John Lynch Says Deebo Samuel Will Not Be Traded This Year

The 49ers general manager is confident Samuel will remain with the team.

By Daniel Chavkin
Frank Gore 49ers
Play
NFL

Report: Frank Gore Signing One-Day Contract to Retire With 49ers

He spent his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco.

By Michael Shapiro
David Tepper
Play
NFL

Panthers Owner David Tepper Reportedly Files for Bankruptcy

Tepper is the league’s richest owner.

By Mike McDaniel
Jason Garrett
Play
NFL

Jason Garrett Pays Tribute to Former Cowboys Star Marion Barber

The coach: “He had a deep-down love for football and it showed in everything that he did!”

By Michael Shapiro