Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball
Gonzaga Star Drew Timme to Return for 2022–23 Season
Gonzaga Star Drew Timme to Return for 2022–23 Season

Gonzaga Lands Top Transfer Malachi Smith From Chattanooga

Malachi Smith, a former Chattanooga guard and the one of the top available players in college basketball’s transfer portal, announced Thursday via his social media that he is committing to Gonzaga.

“I wanted to have a chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach in Mark Few, to be a part of a winning culture, for a team that has a family feel," Smith wrote.

Smith, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, received interest from Louisville, Texas Tech, DePaul and Stanford after entering the transfer portal in late April but ultimately made the decision to play for Few and the Bulldogs. While picking his next basketball destination, Smith was also exploring the 2022 NBA draft landscape.

He reportedly worked out for the NBA’s Kings, Celtics and Nets last month. However, Smith chose to withdraw his name from this year’s draft before the NCAA’s deadline. 

Last season at Chattanooga, Smith averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 40.7% from three-point range. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Woo: NBA Draft: Top Prospects Returning to College

Smith joins a Gonzaga team that returns Drew Timme, a former candidate for National Player of the Year, and two starters—Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther—that averaged double-digit scoring production. The Bulldogs also return two key reserves from last season in forward Anton Watson and guard Nolan Hickman.

While Smith was a key force for the Mocs, his role could change when joining one of the top teams in college basketball. “A lot of winning teams that contend for titles have great pieces," Smith told ESPN. “Gonzaga’s Final Four team had four or five players that can play in the NBA. I know that being a part of a great team, everything will work out the way it’s supposed to be, as long as we’re winning games.”

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
NFL

Eric Bieniemy ‘Going to Keep Pushing’ for Head Coaching Role

The Chiefs offensive coordinator has interviewed for various teams over the last few seasons.

By Madison Williams
Jun 2, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners 2b/3b Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates with teammates at home plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of the NCAA Women’s College World Series game against the Northwestern Wildcats at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Oklahoma’s WCWS Performance Has Sports World Amazed

The dominant Sooners showed no mercy on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 2, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners 2b/3b Tiare Jennings (23) watches the ball after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of the NCAA Women's College World Series game against the Northwestern Wildcats at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Softball

Oklahoma Softball Hits Grand Slams in Back-to-Back Innings

The Sooners offensive firepower was on full display against Northwestern in the WCWS.

By Wilton Jackson
The College Football Playoff logo on a helmet.
College Football

CFP Board to Give Guidance to Commissioners to Jump-Start Expansion Talks

Mark Keenum, the chair of the CFP Board of Managers, also said that the “hope” is to have a plan in place in the next year.

By Ross Dellenger
Kyle-Field-Texas-A&M
College Football

Texas A&M AD Says First Game vs. Texas Will Be at Kyle Field

The Longhorns will make their SEC debut no later than 2025.

By Michael Shapiro
idaho state logo
College Football

Report: Idaho State DBs Coach Arrested on Murder Charges

Davonte’ Neal has been charged with felony first-degree murder stemming from a shooting that occurred in 2017.

By Nick Selbe
J.J. Watt (left) with his wife Kealia Ohai appear on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards
Extra Mustard

JJ, Kealia Watt Announce They’re Expecting First Child

The couple’s baby is due in October 2022.

By Madison Williams
Tom Brady has won 32 of 35 games against the Bills, the Buccaneers’ Week 14 opponent. Syndication The Indianapolis Star (© Max Gersh / USA TODAY NETWORK)
NFL

Tom Brady Set Record In NFLPA Endorsement Deals Last Year

The Bucs QB’s success off the field is making headlines ahead of Year 23.

By Jelani Scott