Gonzaga Star Drew Timme to Return for 2022–23 Season

After coming up short of a national title in back-to-back NCAA tournaments, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme isn’t ready to say goodbye to college basketball.

Timme will return to the Bulldogs for a fourth season, pulling his name out of the 2022 NBA draft on the night of the deadline for early-entree players. He revealed his decision with a simple two-word tweet Wednesday night.

Timme has led Gonzaga in scoring for the past two seasons, helping guide the Bulldogs to 59 wins during that span. Gonzaga won its first 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign before losing to Baylor in the national title game. After Timme opted to return for his third year, the team again earned a No. 1 seed but was upset by Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

In 32 games last season, Timme averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on 58.6% shooting from the field. He’s a two-time consensus All-American, and was named last year’s WCC Player of the Year.

