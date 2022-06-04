Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Five San Diego State Football Players Accused of Rape, per Report

Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Five members of San Diego State’s football team were reported last fall to campus officials for an alleged rape that took place at a house party off campus, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The alleged incident took place on Oct. 16, when the five players allegedly raped an unconscious girl and left her “bloodied and bruised.” Two athletes sent messages through the anonymous reporting system, which was reviewed by SDSU’s executive associate athletic director and deputy Title IX coordinator, per The Times

One athlete provided the name of one of the players, a senior. Both athletes who reported were not at the party, per The Times

“99% of the football players are aware of the 5-person rape so the rest of the student-athletes are left wondering why nothing is being done,” the student said, according to records obtained by The Times. They added, “Every person in authority here at SDSU needs to be aware of this, including [San Diego State President] Adela de la Torre.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Now, more than seven months after the alleged incident took place, school officials have yet to launch an internal investigation or student disciplinary proceeding, per The Times. Both avenues are in place at the school in part to help protect students and employees from those found to have engaged in sexual misconduct. 

Additionally, the school has not alerted the campus population that police are investigating a reported sexual assault, per the report.

According to The Times, the school was poised to launch an investigation in October, but police asked campus officials 12 days after the alleged incident to not to take any action that would compromise the investigation into the alleged rape. The request from local law enforcement reportedly precluded San Diego State from launching a Title IX investigation into sexual misconduct, as well as any review that would determine if there were student conduct code violations.

Legal experts told The Times that it “can be appropriate” for schools to comply with local police requests to delay internal investigations, but that it was troubling that the university had held off taking any action for nearly the entire academic year, as the university is obligated to ensure the safety and civil rights of students and employees even though the school can temporarily delay internal reviews at the request of law enforcement.

San Diego police said its investigation is ongoing, but would not provide any further details to The Times.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Freddie Freeman runs on to Dodger Stadium as a dodger.
MLB

Dodgers Open With Record $310M Tax Payroll, Would Owe $47M

Los Angeles will lead the league in payroll for the second straight season.

By Associated Press
Brandon Brook and Alex Mack
NFL

Brandon Brooks, Alex Mack Make NFL Retirements Official

Both were Pro Bowl caliber players in their careers.

By Daniel Chavkin
venus-serena-2018-mailbag-lead
Tennis

Serena, Venus Williams Not on Entry Lists for Wimbledon

The Williams sisters could miss the tournament if they don’t receive a wild-card invitation.

By Associated Press
Alexander Zverev walks off the French Open court on crutches after injuring his ankle vs. Rafael Nadal.
Tennis

Alexander Zverev Reveals That He Has ‘a Very Serious Injury’

The 25-year-old had to retire in his match vs. Rafael Nadal due to an ankle injury.

By Daniel Chavkin
New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Play
MLB

Cortes Says Kaat Apologized for Comment but ‘He Didn’t Need to’

The Yankees pitcher: “We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. ... No sweat here Jim [Kaat].”

By Wilton Jackson
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Play
Fantasy

32 Fantastic Fantasy Football Facts

One historical note per team that could inform your decisions going forward.

By Michael Fabiano
New York Jets Breece Hall
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Ten sleepers poised to make a splash for fantasy managers in 2022.

By Michael Fabiano
Carlos Sainz, Monaco GP 2022
Formula1

Carlos Sainz Jr. Faces Pressure in Rise From ‘the Son of’ to F1 Star

The Ferrari driver comes from rally racing royalty, but there’s more than meets the eye.

By Madeline Coleman