Behind two home runs from star redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo, top-ranked Oklahoma clinched a spot in the 2022 Women’s College World Series final with a 15–0, run-rule victory over UCLA on Monday afternoon.

The No. 1 Sooners will now await their opponent from the other side of the bracket, which will be determined by Monday evening’s results between No. 7 Oklahoma State and Texas. The Longhorns would need two victories to claim a spot in the championship series, whereas the Cowgirls would need just one.

Oklahoma scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back en route to their 57th victory of the year, 40 of which have come by the run rule. The 15–0 win is also the largest victory by any team in Women’s College World Series history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Tiare Jennings put the Sooners up early with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning of the elimination game, which ultimately would’ve been enough for the team to come out on top. Alo, the NCAA Division I career leader in home runs, opened the game up even further with her 31st homer of the season in the second.

Alo and Oklahoma continued to pour it on UCLA as the game progressed, scoring once in the fourth inning before plating eight more runs in the fifth. The two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year delivered the final blow to the Bruins with a grand slam to cap off the inning.

Alo ended the game going 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI. Fellow redshirt senior Hope Trautwein led Oklahoma’s efforts in the circle, giving up just two hits and zero runs in the win.

The Sooners needed a win in the afternoon’s second game after dropping just their third contest of the year to the Bruins earlier in the day. Maya Brady, the niece of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, homered twice to power UCLA to a 7–3 victory, but Oklahoma ultimately proved to be too much in the winner-take-all game.

The Sooners will now play in their third consecutive championship series, which begins on Wednesday.

