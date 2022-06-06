Maya Brady, the niece of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, put together a sensational performance at the plate on Monday afternoon to help UCLA softball temporarily stave off elimination at the Women’s College World Series.

Entering the day needing two wins against No. 1 Oklahoma, UCLA rode the bat of their centerfielder, who blasted two home runs in a 7–3 Game 1 victory. In handing the Sooners just their third loss of the season, the Bruins set up a win-or-go-home game with the winner due to advance to the finals of the WCWS.

UCLA jumped out to a 2–1 lead after the first inning before Brady opened up the scoring with a three-run homer in the top of the third. After Oklahoma started to claw its way back with a pair of runs in the fourth, the Bruins redshirt sophomore silenced hopes of a Sooners comeback with a two-run blast in the seventh inning.

Brady is the first UCLA player with multiple home runs in a Women’s College World Series game since Megan Langenfeld went yard twice in the 2010 championship series vs. Arizona.

Brady has been at the forefront of UCLA’s run into and at the WCWS. In 59 games this season, she’s hit .343 and posted a .649 slugging percentage, while racking up 15 home runs and 53 RBI.

Unsurprisingly, Maya’s uncle was locked into the action on Monday afternoon. Tom Brady took to Twitter to react to his niece’s performance and wish the Bruins luck in the ensuing elimination game.

“Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball,” the Buccaneers quarterback wrote.

Unfortunately for Brady and the Bruins, the magic disappeared later in the afternoon. Oklahoma dominated in the winner-take-all game, winning 15–0 in five innings and clinching a spot in the championship series.

