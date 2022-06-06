Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College

Tom Brady’s Niece, Maya Brady, Dominating College World Series

Maya Brady, the niece of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, put together a sensational performance at the plate on Monday afternoon to help UCLA softball temporarily stave off elimination at the Women’s College World Series. 

Entering the day needing two wins against No. 1 Oklahoma, UCLA rode the bat of their centerfielder, who blasted two home runs in a 7–3 Game 1 victory. In handing the Sooners just their third loss of the season, the Bruins set up a win-or-go-home game with the winner due to advance to the finals of the WCWS.

UCLA jumped out to a 2–1 lead after the first inning before Brady opened up the scoring with a three-run homer in the top of the third. After Oklahoma started to claw its way back with a pair of runs in the fourth, the Bruins redshirt sophomore silenced hopes of a Sooners comeback with a two-run blast in the seventh inning.

Brady is the first UCLA player with multiple home runs in a Women’s College World Series game since Megan Langenfeld went yard twice in the 2010 championship series vs. Arizona.

Brady has been at the forefront of UCLA’s run into and at the WCWS. In 59 games this season, she’s hit .343 and posted a .649 slugging percentage, while racking up 15 home runs and 53 RBI.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Unsurprisingly, Maya’s uncle was locked into the action on Monday afternoon. Tom Brady took to Twitter to react to his niece’s performance and wish the Bruins luck in the ensuing elimination game.

“Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball,” the Buccaneers quarterback wrote.

Unfortunately for Brady and the Bruins, the magic disappeared later in the afternoon. Oklahoma dominated in the winner-take-all game, winning 15–0 in five innings and clinching a spot in the championship series.

More College Coverage:

For more UCLA coverage, go to All Bruins

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Aaron Donald, Rams Agree to Historic Contract

The star defensive lineman will be back in Los Angeles on a re-worked deal next season.

By Zach Koons
Peyton Manning during half time event between the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

Report: Broncos Bidders Approached Peyton Manning

All four groups reportedly gauged if he was interested in joining their group as an adviser or minority partner.

By Joseph Salvador
Golfer Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament.
Golf

Phil Mickelson Apologizes for Comments, Announces LIV Golf Deal

The six-time major champion explained his reasoning for the controversial move ahead of the series’s first event this weekend.

By Zach Koons
russell westbrook
NBA

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Hints at Plan for Russell Westbrook

The head coach: “Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen.”

By Nick Selbe
Rams coach Sean McVay looks on during organized team activities.
Extra Mustard

Sean McVay Marries Longtime Fiancée Veronika Khomyn

The 36-year-old officially tied the knot over the weekend.

By Zach Koons
Leann Bowen, Jeff Ingold, Tina Pawlik, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Bill Wrubel, Phoebe Walsh, and Nick Mohammed, winners of Outstanding Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, in the press room at the 73rd Emmy Awards.
Play
Extra Mustard

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Says Show Will End After Season Three

This show was originally planned to be three seasons and it looks like nothing has changed.

By Joseph Salvador
Heat president Pat Riley sits in the arena prior to the game between the Heat and Grizzlies.
Extra Mustard

Pat Riley Not Planning to Retire Just Yet

The 77-year-old team president had some fun with the media when the topic of retirement came up.

By Joseph Salvador
rasheed wallace
NBA

Rasheed Wallace’s Old Russell Westbrook Comment Goes Viral

Wallace had some high praise for Westbrook during his time with the Wizards.

By Nick Selbe