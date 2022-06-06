Skip to main content
College Baseball

Oklahoma State, Missouri State Score 44 Runs to Set NCAA Tournament Record

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Roc Riggio had seven RBIs, Griffin Doersching hit the go-ahead grand slam to cap Oklahoma State’s seven-run sixth inning and the Cowboys rallied to beat Missouri State 29-15 Sunday to avoid elimination at the Stillwater Regional.

Oklahoma State (41-21), which beat the Bears 10-5 in the opening round of the regional, plays Arkansas in the championship round. A loss by the Razorbacks, who beat OSU 10-5 Saturday to knock the Cowboys into the loser’s bracket, would force a Monday finale.

Missouri State scored nine runs in the second inning and three more in the bottom of the third to take a 12-0 lead but the Cowboys scored at least four runs in five of the final six innings - including seven apiece in the sixth and ninth.

Reliever Trevor Martin (4-3) pitched the final 6 2/3 innings and struck out 16 batters to earn the win.

Nolan McLean hit a home run to lead off the sixth and Doersching capped the top of the inning with a bases-loaded shot to give Oklahoma State the lead for good at 17-14.

Riggio finished 5-for-7 with two doubles and a two-run homer in the fifth. Jake Thompson went 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs and Marcus Brown was 5-for-7 with three doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored.

Drake Baldwin had a double, two home runs and drove in seven runs for Missouri State (31-29). Spencer Nivens, Cam Cratic, Grant Wood and Will Duff each hit homers for the Bears.

The 44 runs scored is an NCAA Tournament single-game record.

